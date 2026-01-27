The Tab

Um, ABC News got hacked and the hacker posted x-rated Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips pictures

Of course, Bonnie Blue has now commented

Hayley Soen | News

Right now I’d love nothing more than to be a fly-on-the-wall in the ABC News offices, as its Facebook page has just been hacked and the hacker shared a bunch of pictures of Bonnie Blue. Chaotic.

Hackers targeted the Australian outlet’s Facebook page, and instead of sharing US news, started posting x-rated Bonnie Blue images. The cover photo of the page was changed to show a picture of Bonnie, on her knees. On her head, “Bonnie Blu” was written in a white substance. Biiiiig yikes.

As well as this, some further pictures of Lily Phillips were shared, and a picture of prime minister Anthony Albanese eating a hot dog. All pictures have been swiftly removed now, and the page has reverted its cover photo back to what was there before. For a while, panic obviously struck, as the page was sat with an empty cover image before the original could be restored.

ABC News Bonnie Blue hack

via Facebook

The publication has limited comments on its posts, and blamed a “compromised staff account” for what happened. In a statement, it said: “Earlier today, a compromised staff account resulted in unauthorised access to the ABC News Facebook page, where several images were briefly posted.”

They added: “Access was quickly secured, the content removed, and an investigation is underway to review and strengthen our security controls.”

Bonnie Blue has since replied to the wild news. In a statement to The Tab, she said: “Logged in for the news, stayed for me. Security slipped, standards didn’t. Tell your IT guy I said hi.”

Prior to comments being restricted, everyone was flooding to recent posts to share their opinions. “Bring back Bonnie Blue,” one person said. “Where did Bonnie go,” questioned another.

The pictures might have been deleted, but the evidence is everywhere. “So did ABC News get hacked or is this a new editorial direction,” one person said, sharing a screenshot of the Bonnie Blue picture. Alongside the Lily Phillips image, another said: “One suspects ABC Australia has a Facebook page security train wreck.”

Honestly, bring back the pictures and don’t delete them, I say.

