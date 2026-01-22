The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Hayley Soen | Trends

Just when you thought Bonnie Blue couldn’t do anything shocking anymore, she’s revealed her latest challenge is actually a “breeding mission”. I have nothing left to say. Honestly.

A couple of weeks ago, Bonnie announced that to celebrate the one year anniversary of her infamous 1,000 men in a day challenge, she was doing it again… but bigger. Initially she said the event would take place on January 17th, before last minute pushing it back. She’s now said she will be completing it on Saturday, February 7th. The reason behind the change in date is pretty wild.

“Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,” Bonnie said. “But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad.” She added: “I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me.”

Bonnie said she’s shifted the event to be “perfect timing” for her “biological clock”, but did stress tickets for the original date were still valid.

The second attempt at sleeping with over 1,000 men will run for a full 24-hours, and will involve more guys than ever before. “This isn’t a quick thing,” she said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.” Bonnie has confirmed it will be taking place in London again.

In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

To push the numbers, Bonnie claimed she was willing to keep her queue of men open for the amount of followers her account gains between a video about the event being posted, and it actually taking place. Last week, she’d already gained 1,800 followers and that number is still going up.

Bonnie added: “I said it would be worth the wait — now you know why.” Honestly, there is just no limit with her.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

Bonnie Blue reveals sheer number of men she’s lined up in next challenge and it’s jaw dropping

Step aside Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, these female celebs have shared their body counts

She’s doing it again, so here are Bonnie Blue’s full plans for her next 1,000+ man challenge

Latest
his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT