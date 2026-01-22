Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

6 hours ago

Just when you thought Bonnie Blue couldn’t do anything shocking anymore, she’s revealed her latest challenge is actually a “breeding mission”. I have nothing left to say. Honestly.

A couple of weeks ago, Bonnie announced that to celebrate the one year anniversary of her infamous 1,000 men in a day challenge, she was doing it again… but bigger. Initially she said the event would take place on January 17th, before last minute pushing it back. She’s now said she will be completing it on Saturday, February 7th. The reason behind the change in date is pretty wild.

“Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,” Bonnie said. “But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad.” She added: “I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me.”

Bonnie said she’s shifted the event to be “perfect timing” for her “biological clock”, but did stress tickets for the original date were still valid.

The second attempt at sleeping with over 1,000 men will run for a full 24-hours, and will involve more guys than ever before. “This isn’t a quick thing,” she said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.” Bonnie has confirmed it will be taking place in London again.

In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

To push the numbers, Bonnie claimed she was willing to keep her queue of men open for the amount of followers her account gains between a video about the event being posted, and it actually taking place. Last week, she’d already gained 1,800 followers and that number is still going up.

Bonnie added: “I said it would be worth the wait — now you know why.” Honestly, there is just no limit with her.

