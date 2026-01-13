Step aside Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, these female celebs have shared their body counts

3 hours ago

Shock! Women can have sexual partners and talk about it. In a world where Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are shocking us all with viral extreme challenges, a bunch of female celebrities have openly spoken about their body counts.

There are male celebrities who have openly said they’ve slept with over 35,000 women. Yes, really. So, how do the girlies compare? Here’s a rundown of the female celebrities who have been very open and honest about their body counts.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge is an icon in every way. When discussing what her role in American Pie got her, she joked it helped her sleep with a further 200 men. So, whilst she’s not put a definitive figure on it, we can bank that she’s in the multiple hundreds. Love that from her.

Amy Schumer

Amy went one step further from sharing her body count, to also sharing the nicknames she gave the men. I bet she stores it all in the notes app on her phone. Amy said she’s slept with 28 people, and in her memoir revealed they have nicknames such as Third Ball and Pit Bull Guy.

Lindsey Lohan

Remember when that list of all the celebs Lindsey Lohan had slept with went viral? There were 18 names, including Zac Efron, Justin Timberlake and Evan Peters. Never forget.

Charlotte Crosby

Back in the day, Geordie Shore was all about wild nights out and s*x. We literally watched half of them do it on the TV. On her podcast Values and Vibrators, Charlotte Crosby got candid about the number of partners she’s had.

“I’ve had a good sex life, but it’s not in the hundreds and it’s not in the single figures,” Charlotte said. She went on to clarify this further, that her body count is over 10, but below 100.

Mariah Carey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah is another celeb who has spoken out. Talking to Cosmopolitan, she said: “I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack. I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”

Katie Price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

If there’s one thing you can rely on Katie Price being, it’s honest. On her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she admitted she would need “two hands” to count her sexual partners, but that it’s a lower number than many assume.

Katie said: “I am not into one-night stands, never have been. I am not that kind of person, I am very homey, I am not easy to get into bed, no one can just think they can get me into bed. People have to work for it, if they want me. I’m not easy.”

Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips

Ok, so how do the OF girlies compare? Of course, with every challenge, their numbers increase dramatically – but they’ve both done single challenges including over 1,000 men so we can get a rough picture.

Most recently, Lily Phillips estimated her body count is between 1,613 and 2,113. Bonnie has said her body count is “hitting close to 2,000” – and she’s about to do *another* 1,000 man challenge – so we could be looking at 3,000.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.