Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

A blogger who had s*x every day for a year has revealed the wild impact her stunt had on her. Brittany Gibbons said she and her husband had s*x every day for one full year, and set the the 365-day challenge in an effort to boost her self-confidence and to show respect to her marriage. She was ahead of her time, setting her challenge way before the days of Bonnie Blue.

Brittany Gibbons has three kids, and said she set herself the challenge not because her marriage was in trouble, but because she didn’t have a lot of self-confidence, and wanted to feel more sexy and comfortable in her body.

Brittany is a blogger, so of course, her whole experience became a blog and shared everything. “No, it was not with 365 men. It was with one, my husband. Yes, even while I was on my period. I have no idea what my kids were doing while we were having s*x. I assume not watching us,” she said.

“I came up with the idea to have s*x for a year after speaking with a friend who’d done just that, every night of her marriage.”

Brittany then explained exactly how the experience was for her. “It started off rough. I’d be standing at the sink taking out my contacts when it’d hit me … I still had to have s*x before falling asleep. As a work-from-home mom of three, the thought exhausted me,” she said. “But as the months passed, I started looking forward to it.”

So, did it have the desired effect? Brittany explained “the changes in the way I saw my body were staggering.” She said: “Three months in, I found myself enjoying s*x again, making a playlist of songs that turned me on, and no longer being hyper-aware of the sounds my curvy body was making. Like the way my thighs clapped together or my tummy smacked his.”

She added: “My body was being enjoyed by the both of us, equally.” Brittany admitted the trend didn’t continue, because her “pelvis and thighs welcomed the rest” but the lessons learned are still apparent.

Brittany and her husband learned that having s*x in a relationship can be hard, how much s*x can make them happy, and added: “I learned I am a better wife, a better mother, and a better woman when I take the time to be secure in my relationship and selfish about feeling good about myself.”

Speaking in an interview with HLN, she shared more about exactly how it all went down. Of course, the first question she was asked was how on earth she managed to pull this off. Brittany replied: “I’m not going to say it was easy but it definitely made us get a little creative. It definitely lasted longer than 15 minutes.”

When asked what the hardest part of the challenge was, she explained it “wasn’t hard” but she “dreaded some of the emotions.” Brittany said: “The act wasn’t the problem, it was that I was always very anxious, and uncomfortable and insecure and had a lot of fear associated with it. The idea of having s*x was something that…was a really heavy feeling for me.” She said it soon “lightened up” and “became fun”.

Brittany explained that “once I got out of my head”, the challenge became “less work” and “more fun”. She learned what she liked, and was no longer uncomfortable in her skin. “It was a really fun learning experience that just happened to take 365 days,” she said.

