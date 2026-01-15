The Tab

Bonnie Blue reveals sheer number of men she’s lined up in next challenge and it’s jaw dropping

Even for her, this is ridiculous

Hayley Soen | Trends

This weekend, Bonnie Blue is doing the impossible. It’s one year since her infamous 1,057 men in 12 hours stunt, and she wants to celebrate its birthday by topping it. This time Bonnie Blue is going for a full day, and the number of men involved is beyond ridiculous.

“I didn’t come this far to suddenly behave,” Bonnie told The Tab. “People expect big numbers from me, and I’m not about to disappoint.”

Bonnie has said this stunt will be “bigger and bolder” than the one that came before. In January last year, Bonnie set herself the challenge of sleeping with 1,000 men in 12 hours, in a boujie mansion in London. 57 more were waiting in the queue and she didn’t want to let them down. So, she ended on a whopping 1,057.

The second time around, the event will take place on January 17th, and will run for a full 24-hours. “This isn’t a quick thing,” she said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.” Bonnie has confirmed it will be taking place in London again.

In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

So, how is she planning to top the numbers? In one Instagram post, Bonnie revealed she is aiming to “beat the world record” and that the number of guys involved will be much higher than the 1,057. She then said she’s opening applications, but is willing to keep her queue open for the amount of followers her account gains between the video being posted, and this weekend.

According to SocialBlade, she’s gained 1.4k followers in the last couple of weeks. She gains up to 200 followers per day. So, it’s estimated by Saturday, when the event is, Bonnie will have gained 1,800 followers.

So, she’ll potentially be keeping the queue open for 1,800 guys. Good luck to her, honestly. Currently, the record is held by Lily Phillips who slept with 1,113 guys in 12 hours – so she will comfortably top that.

