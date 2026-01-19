Lily Phillips works again with p*rn legend Danny D, and the videos are as filthy as you’d expect

4 hours ago

Last year, Lily Phillips and fellow creator Danny D were posting together. And now, she’s linked up with him again and shared the dirty details.

The last time they linked up it was part of a promotion for a brand. The likes of Lily Phillips and Yasmina Khan joined some of the most notorious men in p*rn. One was Danny D, who started his p*rn career at the age of 19. He has done gay-for-pay, and then moved into directing content for huge companies such as Brazzers, Dorcel, Harmony Films, Hush Hush Entertainment, Playboy TV and Television X. Basically, he’s a big name.

Now, he and Lily have been filming more content together and as you’d expect, it comes with a side of yuckiness.

“This is us before we shoot,” Lily said, posing alongside Danny in a video. “Before I get absolutely ran through. Wait until you see the after.” Danny gave the camera a very enthusiastic thumbs up, before it flipped to show us the after. “This is us after,” Lily then said, posing on a bed with Danny. She very clearly had bloodshot eyes, and his hair was a mess.

“Not looking too disheveled, you didn’t absolute wreck me like I thought you would,” Lily brutally added. Danny replied: “Alright give me a chance, I got a free t-shirt, was it a commiserations shirt?” He then looked down at the shirt, which aptly read: “I cracked Lily Phillips.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny D (@dannydxxx)

In a further video, Danny could be seen approaching Lily with a tape measure, and asked her “how big is it”. She replied: “Hmm from my memory I’m going to guess it’s about there.” She’d pulled the measure to nine and a half inches. We’ll have to take your word for that one, Lily.

