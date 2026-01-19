The Tab
Lily Phillips and Danny D

Lily Phillips works again with p*rn legend Danny D, and the videos are as filthy as you’d expect

The bloodshot eyes are toe curling

Hayley Soen | Trends

Last year, Lily Phillips and fellow creator Danny D were posting together. And now, she’s linked up with him again and shared the dirty details.

The last time they linked up it was part of a promotion for a brand. The likes of Lily Phillips and Yasmina Khan joined some of the most notorious men in p*rn. One was Danny D, who started his p*rn career at the age of 19. He has done gay-for-pay, and then moved into directing content for huge companies such as Brazzers, Dorcel, Harmony Films, Hush Hush Entertainment, Playboy TV and Television X. Basically, he’s a big name.

Now, he and Lily have been filming more content together and as you’d expect, it comes with a side of yuckiness.

“This is us before we shoot,” Lily said, posing alongside Danny in a video. “Before I get absolutely ran through. Wait until you see the after.” Danny gave the camera a very enthusiastic thumbs up, before it flipped to show us the after. “This is us after,” Lily then said, posing on a bed with Danny. She very clearly had bloodshot eyes, and his hair was a mess.

“Not looking too disheveled, you didn’t absolute wreck me like I thought you would,” Lily brutally added. Danny replied: “Alright give me a chance, I got a free t-shirt, was it a commiserations shirt?” He then looked down at the shirt, which aptly read: “I cracked Lily Phillips.”

In a further video, Danny could be seen approaching Lily with a tape measure, and asked her “how big is it”. She replied: “Hmm from my memory I’m going to guess it’s about there.” She’d pulled the measure to nine and a half inches. We’ll have to take your word for that one, Lily.

Hayley Soen | Trends

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Step aside Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, these female celebs have shared their body counts

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

