Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Lily Phillips is back again with another set of before and after videos from a recent shoot. This has become a bit of a thing for her, as she’s now posted a number of clips showing how much of a toll her stunts have on her.

It started with a traumatising look before and after her huge 1,113 men in a day challenge. Then, she did another following a stunt with some truck drivers, then one with Annie Knight after they joined forces. More recently, Lily posted selection of pictures and videos that were all the more horrific.

As we should now expect from her, Lily Phillips has given us another insight we didn’t ask for. She’s just completed her first group challenge of the year, and posed with three men in a bunch of videos. The first was posted to Instagram, and showed Lily and the guys on a bed. “This is me before I get a train ran on me,” she said. “Here is the aftermath. Some of us more exhausted than others.”

The oversharing didn’t end there, as there were further videos shared on TikTok as well. “This is me before I get obliterated,” Lily said, standing in a hallway in a dressing gown, surrounded by the men in suits. “This is the after,” she said, with makeup down her face and her hair looking sticky. “Looking pretty good, if you ask me. But not smelling good.”

The last was another with the same men. Again they were all sat on the bed, with the men draping themselves in Lily’s hair. “We’re all in love with each other, and someone’s very tired,” Lily said. “He put in the hard work.”

Honestly, I think that’s enough for one day.

