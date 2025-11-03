The Tab
Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Hayley Soen | Trends

Lily Phillips just shared a pretty vile before and after video from her most recent viral challenge. In her most recent escapades, Lily Phillips has been sleeping with truck drivers. Naturally.

Lily headed to a service station and was quite literally recruiting people to sleep with her for videos. “I’m at the A1 truck stop looking for looking for some very lonely truck drivers,” she said in one video. She then posted a couple more videos of her holding up signs for people to get involved. “H*rny truck driver wanted,” read one. Another said: “Skip the service station, service me instead.”

It looks as though she found the people she wanted, because the before and after video shortly followed. “Truckers definitely don’t disappoint,” was the video caption. “This is us before the shoot,” Lily said, looking all glam with the men behind her. It then switched to show her with bloodshot eyes, makeup down her face, and *liquid* stains down her. “And this is us after the shoot, evidently,” she said.

The comment section was quick to note how Lily looked. “My eyes are sore just watching this,” one person said. Another added: “Girl you look traumatised.” A third said: “Usually I love watching your videos but this one looks like you’re not happy at all, hope you’re alright.”

This isn’t the first time Lily Phillips has hit us with a vile before and after video. She also posted one around the same time of her 1,113 guys in one day challenge.

In the video, Lily posed with three guys ahead of what you know is about to happen. Then it changed to the “after” and.. well. Clothes are gone, Lily’s makeup is gone, and everyone has a distinct look on their faces. Toe curling.

