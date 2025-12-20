After Netflix’s Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, where are Erin Patterson’s family now?

6 hours ago

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped another grisly true crime documentary to its archives. Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders zooms in on the high-profile, and highly unusual, case of Erin Patterson, the Australian woman convicted in 2025 of murdering three of her family and attempting to kill a fourth with beef wellington.

Following the global fascination with the case, many are wondering what happened to those who survived the fallout of the 2023 “mushroom lunch”. Here’s where Erin Patterson’s family is now.

Simon Patterson, the estranged husband

Simon Patterson, the father of Erin’s two children, famously missed the fatal lunch at the eleventh hour. While he was reportedly “amicable” with Erin for years after their 2015 separation, their relationship soured in late 2022 after a tax dispute.

Simon testified during the trial that he suspected Erin had been “attempting to poison him for years”, even recounting an incident where she allegedly tested whether their child could detect the taste of mushrooms hidden in muffins.

Despite being inundated with lucrative media offers, Simon has reportedly turned them all down. Instead, he has launched his own media company and is producing a 10-episode podcast to share his perspective. He is also collaborating with a publishing house on a memoir and e-book. A source told News AU that Patterson “wants to be in control of the message… he is not motivated by money”.

The two children

The two children Erin and Simon share are currently living under a legal suppression order, meaning they cannot be named or identified. During the trial, it was revealed that they actually ate leftovers of the beef Wellington the day after the fatal lunch, but with the mushrooms and pastry removed.

Following Erin’s arrest and subsequent life sentence, the children are believed to be in the care of their father and extended family. Court records from the trial indicated they had settled into a new school better than expected.

Ian Wilkinson, the sole survivor

Ian Wilkinson, a local Baptist pastor and husband to victim Heather Wilkinson, spent weeks in a coma and required a liver transplant to survive the poisoning.

In August 2025, Ian delivered a heartbreaking victim impact statement, saying he feels “only half alive” without his wife. While he publicly offered Erin his forgiveness for the harms done to him, he noted that his health has never fully recovered, mentioning his reduced liver function and ongoing respiratory issues. He continues to live in Victoria, supported by his church community.

Erin Patterson, the ‘notorious’ inmate

As of late 2025, Erin Patterson is serving a minimum of 33 years (with three consecutive life sentences) at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, a maximum-security women’s prison in Melbourne.

Because of her notoriety, she is reportedly held in a protected unit for her own safety, spending roughly 22 hours a day in solitary confinement. To pass the time, she has reportedly taken up crocheting blankets. She will not be eligible for parole until 2056, when she will be 82 years old.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Shutterstock/James Ross