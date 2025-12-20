The Tab

After Netflix’s Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, where are Erin Patterson’s family now?

It’s such a wild case

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped another grisly true crime documentary to its archives. Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders zooms in on the high-profile, and highly unusual, case of Erin Patterson, the Australian woman convicted in 2025 of murdering three of her family and attempting to kill a fourth with beef wellington.

Following the global fascination with the case, many are wondering what happened to those who survived the fallout of the 2023 “mushroom lunch”. Here’s where Erin Patterson’s family is now.

Credit: Netflix

Simon Patterson, the estranged husband

Simon Patterson, the father of Erin’s two children, famously missed the fatal lunch at the eleventh hour. While he was reportedly “amicable” with Erin for years after their 2015 separation, their relationship soured in late 2022 after a tax dispute.

Simon testified during the trial that he suspected Erin had been “attempting to poison him for years”, even recounting an incident where she allegedly tested whether their child could detect the taste of mushrooms hidden in muffins.

Despite being inundated with lucrative media offers, Simon has reportedly turned them all down. Instead, he has launched his own media company and is producing a 10-episode podcast to share his perspective. He is also collaborating with a publishing house on a memoir and e-book. A source told News AU that Patterson “wants to be in control of the message… he is not motivated by money”.

The two children

Most Read

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

The two children Erin and Simon share are currently living under a legal suppression order, meaning they cannot be named or identified. During the trial, it was revealed that they actually ate leftovers of the beef Wellington the day after the fatal lunch, but with the mushrooms and pastry removed.

Following Erin’s arrest and subsequent life sentence, the children are believed to be in the care of their father and extended family. Court records from the trial indicated they had settled into a new school better than expected.

Credit: Shutterstock/James Ross

Ian Wilkinson, the sole survivor

Ian Wilkinson, a local Baptist pastor and husband to victim Heather Wilkinson, spent weeks in a coma and required a liver transplant to survive the poisoning.

 In August 2025, Ian delivered a heartbreaking victim impact statement, saying he feels “only half alive” without his wife. While he publicly offered Erin his forgiveness for the harms done to him, he noted that his health has never fully recovered, mentioning his reduced liver function and ongoing respiratory issues. He continues to live in Victoria, supported by his church community.

 

Erin Patterson, the ‘notorious’ inmate

As of late 2025, Erin Patterson is serving a minimum of 33 years (with three consecutive life sentences) at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, a maximum-security women’s prison in Melbourne.

Because of her notoriety, she is reportedly held in a protected unit for her own safety, spending roughly 22 hours a day in solitary confinement. To pass the time, she has reportedly taken up crocheting blankets. She will not be eligible for parole until 2056, when she will be 82 years old.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.
Featured image credit: Netflix, Shutterstock/James Ross
More on: Netflix True crime Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Wiz

Wiz Khalifa’s hilarious response to arrest as he’s sentenced to Romanian jail for concert crime

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Nick Reiner

Lawyer for Rob Reiner’s son issues statement on ‘jumping to conclusions’ after murder charge

Latest

After Netflix’s Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, where are Erin Patterson’s family now?

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a wild case

Top 10 things on a Durham student’s Christmas wish list

Charlotte Wright

TLDR: College bars NEED to start selling gift cards

percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

Claudia Cox

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Hot chocolates at the ready: Here’s which classic Christmas film every London uni would be

Muna Aden

These Christmas movie pairings say more about each uni than any ranking ever could.

Here’s what every Lancaster Uni College should ask for this Christmas

Ryan Moynihan

Tis the season to roast the colleges one final time before the end of 2025

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

After Netflix’s Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, where are Erin Patterson’s family now?

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a wild case

Top 10 things on a Durham student’s Christmas wish list

Charlotte Wright

TLDR: College bars NEED to start selling gift cards

percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

Claudia Cox

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Hot chocolates at the ready: Here’s which classic Christmas film every London uni would be

Muna Aden

These Christmas movie pairings say more about each uni than any ranking ever could.

Here’s what every Lancaster Uni College should ask for this Christmas

Ryan Moynihan

Tis the season to roast the colleges one final time before the end of 2025

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band