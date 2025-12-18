The Tab
Lawyer for Rob Reiner’s son issues statement on ‘jumping to conclusions’ after murder charge

He seemed to suggest there’s some missing context

Kieran Galpin | News

Following the shocking murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, at the alleged hands of their own son, Nick Reiner’s lawyer issued a statement urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Rob and Michele’s tragic deaths happened earlier this week, with the Hollywood legend found by his youngest daughter, Romy, in their Los Angeles home. Their middle child, Nick Reiner, was arrested the following day, and he’s since been charged with first-degree murder. A motive is not yet clear.

Credit: Michele Reiner/Instagram

On Wednesday, Nick appeared before a California court for a preliminary hearing. He only said three words, answering “yes, your honour” when Judge Theresa McGonigle asked if he understood his right to a speedy trial. He was wearing an anti-suicide smock.

Also at the hearing, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement: “Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crime. Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken.”

Nick Reiner’s lawyer urged people against ‘rushing to judgement’

Nick Reiner

Credit: TED SOQUI/EPA/Shutterstock

After the hearing, Nick Reiner’s high-profile lawyer, Alan Jackson, spoke to the press about jumping to conclusions and letting the legal process play out as it should.

“We all recognise the tragedy, there’s very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” he said. “We ask that you allow the system to move forward in the way it was designed to move forward. Not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions but with restraint and with dignity and with the respect that this system deserves and the family deserve.”

Currently, Nick Reiner is facing life in prison without parole or even the death penalty if convicted. While not fully off the table, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said his team haven’t decided if they will be pursuing capital punishment.

Nick Reiner is set to appear in court again in January.

Featured image credit: TED SOQUI/EPA/Shutterstock and Instagram/Michele Reiner

Kieran Galpin | News

