These final photos of Rob and Michele Reiner posted by their daughter are so heartbreaking

Their son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Ellissa Bain | News

Rob and Michele Reiner’s 28-year-old daughter Romy shared some heartbreaking final photos of her parents, taken just weeks before their tragic deaths.

The film director and photographer were brutally killed at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday (14th December). They were both found with multiple stab wounds by their daughter, and their son Nick has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell revealed he has been “booked for murder” in a statement to Variety on Monday. He also said an investigation at the Reiners’ home “further revealed” that Nick Reiner “was responsible for their deaths”. He is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Just weeks before her dad’s death, Romy Reiner, who is an actress, shared some devastating pictures of the family on a beach holiday together.

The first post shows Romy and Rob having fun together in the sea. They are splashing around and laughing, and Sade’s 1992 song Mermaid is playing in the background. In a second post from the same tropical holiday, she shared even more photos enjoying herself on the beach with both her mum and dad, and you can see just how close they all were.

“Thankful for family, health, and followers of any age. Not thankful for the president and the state of our country,” she tragically wrote in the caption.

People are sharing their love in the comments following the tragic news, with one person writing: “I’m very sorry, Romy. Your father was a great man.”

“Romy, I’m devastated by the news. I’m so sorry, I can’t imagine your pain. Your dad is a national treasure along with your grandfather,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Our hearts are with you right now Romy. There is a lot of love around you, hopefully you can feel it.”

The Reiner family announced Rob and Michele’s death in a statement on Sunday, saying: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council

