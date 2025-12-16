These final photos of Rob and Michele Reiner posted by their daughter are so heartbreaking

Their son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Rob and Michele Reiner’s 28-year-old daughter Romy shared some heartbreaking final photos of her parents, taken just weeks before their tragic deaths.

The film director and photographer were brutally killed at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday (14th December). They were both found with multiple stab wounds by their daughter, and their son Nick has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell revealed he has been “booked for murder” in a statement to Variety on Monday. He also said an investigation at the Reiners’ home “further revealed” that Nick Reiner “was responsible for their deaths”. He is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Just weeks before her dad’s death, Romy Reiner, who is an actress, shared some devastating pictures of the family on a beach holiday together.

The first post shows Romy and Rob having fun together in the sea. They are splashing around and laughing, and Sade’s 1992 song Mermaid is playing in the background. In a second post from the same tropical holiday, she shared even more photos enjoying herself on the beach with both her mum and dad, and you can see just how close they all were.

“Thankful for family, health, and followers of any age. Not thankful for the president and the state of our country,” she tragically wrote in the caption.

People are sharing their love in the comments following the tragic news, with one person writing: “I’m very sorry, Romy. Your father was a great man.”

“Romy, I’m devastated by the news. I’m so sorry, I can’t imagine your pain. Your dad is a national treasure along with your grandfather,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Our hearts are with you right now Romy. There is a lot of love around you, hopefully you can feel it.”

The Reiner family announced Rob and Michele’s death in a statement on Sunday, saying: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

