Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

On Sunday, Hollywood icon Rob Reiner was tragically killed alongside his wife, leaving a legacy going back decades and four kids: Tracy, Jake, Nick, and Romy Reiner.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead on Sunday afternoon in what is currently being treated as a homicide by the LAPD. Details about the killing are incredibly scarce, but it’s now understood that police are interviewing family members like Nick, who was living with them, and Romy, who found their bodies. On Monday afternoon, Nick was arrested by the LAPD with bail set at $4m (£2.9m), according to the BBC.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the family said in a joint statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner had four kids, and Nick was the middle child

Back in 1971, Rob Reiner married the late actress, Penny Marshall, and adopted her daughter, Tracy, as his own child. Penny passed away in 1981, with Rob getting remarried to Michele a few years later in 1989. They met on the set of When Harry Met Sally.

Their family, which still included Tracy, grew in 1991 with the birth of Jake Reiner. Jake is not one for the spotlight, and beyond hosting a popular baseball podcast, he keeps out of the public eye. Nick Reiner came two years later, in 1993, followed by Romy in 1997.

Each has navigated Hollywood in their own way, and with varying success, with Nick Reiner working on a number of projects with his father.

What does Rob Reiner’s son do for work?

Following in his father’s footsteps, Nick Reiner tried his hand at screenwriting for a number of years.

In 2015, Rob and Nick collaborated on Being Charlie, a film that Nick actually wrote. Starring Nick Robinson as Charlie, the film followed the son of a politician who grappled with addiction issues.

Nick Reiner has experienced his fair share of hardships, including drugs

Over the years, both Nick and Rob Reiner have spoken at length about the former’s battle with drugs and addiction.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick, whose first rehab stint was at 15, told PEOPLE in 2016. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Nick went to rehab 17 times over the years, but when he would refuse to go to “the programs they were suggesting”, he was left homeless.

Years later, Rob admitted to being wrong about how he dealt with his son’s addiction.

“When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen,” he said. “We were desperate and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son.”

Rob Reiner and his son’s relationship was a work in progress

Both Rob and Nick Reiner have spoken numerous times about their relationship, but in a newly resurfaced clip, they admitted that the relationship had always been “troubled.”

“We didn’t really bond a lot as a kid. He really likes baseball, I like basketball, and he could watch that with my brother,” Nick said in an interview with BUILD.

While there were disagreements on the set of Being Charlie, which was semi-autobiographical for Nick, Rob said it ultimately drew them closer.

“I mean, we did get into fights over things, but ultimately it forced us to make the film better. The whole process for me, I can just speak for myself, it did make me understand him a lot more and it did make me a better father, hopefully it did,” he said.

Nick is also very private, but he was seen recently

Nick has spent a lot of time behind closed doors as a result of his addiction struggles, but he was pictured back in September at the premiere of his father’s sequel flick, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

He sported a Nike windbreaker and trousers as he stood for pictures alongside Rob Reiner and his other kids, Romy, Tracy, and Jake.

Nick’s arrest came on Monday afternoon, and more information is expected to emerge.

