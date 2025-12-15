The Tab
All the new police updates on the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer

A family member is being questioned

Suchismita Ghosh

Police have shared several major new updates following the deaths of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead inside their Los Angeles home yesterday, 14 December.

Police have confirmed the case is being treated as a homicide. However, they have stressed that no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Daughter reported having found the bodies

Police said the family member who discovered the bodies has been spoken to as part of the investigation, but has not been publicly identified.

PEOPLE later reported, citing multiple sources that the couple’s daughter Romy Reiner discovered their bodies. Romy is said to live across the street from her parents and reportedly went to check on them on Sunday afternoon, where she made the grim discovery inside the six-bedroom property.

Police obtained search warrant and preserved the scene

At a press conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton explained that officers were required to obtain a search warrant before fully re-entering the home to begin their forensic investigation.

He said the house was kept in exactly the same condition as it was when officers first arrived. “The home is in the exact same state that it was after police first arrived,” Hamilton said. He added that detectives were waiting for legal clearance to proceed.

He also confirmed that the bodies remained inside the home during this time.

Police confirm a family member is being questioned

via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that a family member is being questioned by investigators.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, explaining that they were not authorised to discuss details of the investigation publicly.

Deputy Chief Hamilton later addressed this directly. He stressed that speaking to relatives is a routine part of the investigation and does not imply guilt. “We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” he said.

No suspects identified and no arrests made

Despite the homicide classification, police have been clear that no suspects are currently being sought. In his press briefing, Hamilton said, “We are not looking for anyone as a suspect or in any other manner at this time.”

He added that no one is in custody and that the investigation remains in its early stages.

Authorities have also declined to officially identify the victims until the coroner completes its work.

What the police said happens next

LAPD has confirmed the investigation will continue over the coming days, with detectives focusing on forensic examinations and ongoing interviews.

At this stage, officers have not released any further details about a possible motive or timeline. And they said more information will come once the coroner’s findings are complete.

For now, police have said their priority remains establishing exactly what happened inside the home, while respecting the family’s request for privacy.

