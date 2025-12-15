The Tab
Chloe made a musical on Owning Manhattan

The full video of Chloe’s musical viewing during Owning Manhattan is really something else

I can’t believe this is real

During Owning Manhattan season two, agent Chloe made a whole entire musical to try and sell one of her homes. You can’t knock her for effort.

Chloe has made it clear that real estate was never her dream career, and instead she craves the West End, and the glamorous life of being an actress. So, in the recent episodes, she tried to combine the two. Whilst working on one of her listings, she decided to make a promo viewing-style video, and stage it like a musical.

When Ryan Serhant walked in, he didn’t really have any words. And honestly Ryan, same. It was theatrics and then some.

Shortly after, Chloe returned to the office and started to tell her colleagues that they were going “crazy viral”. The video was a success! So, you might be wondering where you can watch Chloe and her Owning Manhattan musical in all its glory. Don’t worry, I’ve tracked it down – and it doesn’t disappoint.

Chloe has posted the full musical video that featured on Owning Manhattan

Despite Ryan seeming pretty shocked by the musical, he’s actually featured in the full video. Serhant colleague Nile Lundgren is also centre stage. “304 W 18th St: The Musical,” Chloe said, when she posted the video. “The townhouse musical that took on a life of its own…NYC taxis, your DMs, and of course Owning Manhattan season two! Thank you for loving this wild blend of Broadway and Real Estate as much as I do.”

She listed a whole range of people who helped produce and create the clip, so it really was a full production. I have to say, the acting and staging is impeccable. Of course, Chloe took the lead, and in the track sang through what sort of things she loves from a listing.

She managed to get all the key features of the property mentioned. The balconies are hung out on, how far the shops are is stated, as well as the kitchen and bathroom specs, and other stand-out features. Guys, the video does all the talking. I’m actually tempted to buy the property afterwards?

Owning Manhattan is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

