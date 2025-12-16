Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

2 hours ago

Netflix’s new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has already sparked backlash from Diddy’s family and friends. From his mum to his children and members of his team, those closest to Sean Combs are pushing back hard against what they claim are lies, misrepresentations, and “stolen footage”.

The four-part series, produced by 50 Cent, examines Diddy’s rise to fame alongside the criminal allegations that have engulfed him in recent years. But instead of settling the conversation, it’s opened up a whole new one, about who’s telling the truth, and who isn’t.

Here’s everything Diddy’s family and friends have said they don’t agree with since the documentary dropped.

Janice Combs claims suggestions she abused Diddy are ‘lies’

One of the most explosive moments in The Reckoning centres on Diddy’s childhood, specifically allegations about his mother, Janice Combs.

Two of Diddy’s former childhood friends, Tim Patterson and Kirk Burrowes, appear in the series making serious claims about her behaviour. Patterson alleges Janice was physically violent toward her son, saying it “wasn’t a joking thing”, while Burrowes claims he witnessed Sean slap his mother after a celebrity basketball game in 1991.

In a statement released on 6th December via Deadline, Janice Combs said the documentary intentionally misrepresented her as an abusive parent and accused Netflix of misleading viewers.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix documentary,” she said. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life were intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

She added that she was a single mother who worked multiple jobs to provide for her son and denied ever abusing him: “I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse.”

Janice also denies claims she hosted sex parties

In the documentary, Tim Patterson, also known as “Dawg”, went even further, claiming Janice held sex parties when Sean was young and suggesting those gatherings shaped his mindset later in life.

Janice flatly denied this account too, dismissing it as fabricated and offensive, and instead described her relationship with her son as close and loving.

Diddy claims Netflix used ‘stolen footage’

Diddy himself has publicly criticised the documentary, accusing Netflix of using footage that was filmed just six days before his 2024 arrest, and claiming it was taken illegally.

Netflix has denied this. Director Alexandria Stapleton has said the footage was obtained lawfully, directly contradicting Diddy’s claims.

A spokesperson for Combs later told the BBC the documentary “relied on stolen footage” and branded it a “shameful hit piece”.

Diddy’s longtime videographer backs him up

Adding fuel to the fire, Diddy’s videographer Michael Oberlies has also stepped into the feud.

Speaking to Rolling Stone on 10th December, Oberlies said he did not provide the footage used in the documentary and claimed it was shared by a third party while he was out of state.

“The footage in question was not released by me or anyone authorized to handle Sean Combs’ materials,” he said, calling the use of the footage “unethical and unacceptable”.

He also denied claims that the situation had anything to do with a payment or contract dispute.

Diddy’s children publicly defend him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Six of Diddy’s seven children were present at his recent sentencing, where they each gave emotional statements asking the court for leniency.

According to CNN, Quincy was the first to speak, telling the court: “We’re going to love him unconditionally through his struggles. But in front of you and in front of us is a changed man.”

He added that his father had “completely transformed”.

Christian Combs echoed the sentiment, calling Diddy “the greatest in the world” and saying, “He always taught me to treat women with respect.”

Diddy’s daughter Jessie acknowledged her father had made mistakes but insisted he still deserved to be in their lives.

“He isn’t perfect and he has made many mistakes, and we aren’t here to excuse those mistakes,” she said. “But he is still our dad.”

Although his younger daughter Love wasn’t present, she was mentioned in court. D’Lila reportedly told the court the family fears their youngest sibling growing up without a father, saying she asks every night where he is.

And then there’s 50 Cent

Diddy has also taken aim at 50 Cent’s involvement in the series. The rapper, who has openly trolled Diddy throughout his legal troubles, revealed plans to make the documentary back in 2024.

50 Cent insists his motivation wasn’t personal beef, but a desire to show the hip-hop industry isn’t ignoring the allegations against Combs. Diddy’s camp, however, sees his involvement as proof the series was never neutral.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/Image Press Agency