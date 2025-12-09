The Tab
Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Diddy’s mum, Janice Combs, has spoken out after watching Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and suffice it to say she is not happy.

Diddy is also not pleased by his portrayal in the Netflix documentary, calling it “fundamentally unfair, and illegal” to use his own recordings. He’s reportedly been accumulating said footage since he was 19 to “tell his own story, in his own way.”

“Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalise every minute of Mr Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalise on a never-ending media frenzy,” his spokesperson said.

“If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr Combs’s legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context – including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party.”

While Janice did not touch on many of the accusations laid before her son’s feet by the 50 Cent-helmed documentary, she did address those that specifically relate to her.

Diddy’s mum claims she was not an ‘abusive parent’

In a statement to Deadline, Diddy’s mum said she was writing the statement to “correct some of the lies” told in Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation,” she wrote.

In the documentary, Diddy’s friend and childhood neighbour, Tim Patterson, alleged that Janice would repeatedly beat her son, and “it wasn’t a joking thing.” Janice refuted the allegations, saying she raised her son with hard work and not abuse.

“In the documentary, I am portrayed as an abusive parent. This is untrue. As I have stated previously, I was a single mother, raising my son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child. I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse,” she wrote.

“The statement made by Mr. Tim Patterson about Sean‘s life regarding my relationship with my son is not truthful and salacious to promote the series. To the contrary, I loved and nurtured Sean. My memories of Sean growing up are one of a respectful and a diligent child and teenager. Sean has always been an industrious, goal oriented, over achiever.”

She also addressed Kirk Burrows, who claimed that Diddy “put his hands on her, [called] her a b*tch and slapped her” after the 2009 City College stampede that claimed nine lives.

She continued in her letter: “Moreover, the allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false. That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.

“Sean has been a dutiful son always ensuring that I was cared for and vigilantly managing my medical care, as well as providing financial support.”

Concluding her statement, Janice requested that all “distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted.”

Netflix have been approached for comment.

