Diddy claps back at 50 Cent’s claim he sent him a ‘creepy’ gift from prison after Netflix series

How’s he beefing from behind bars, please?

Hayley Soen

Diddy has clapped back at the claim he sent 50 Cent a “creepy” gift from prison following the release of the Netflix documentary series about him.

Last week, Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Netflix, which is executively produced by 50 Cent, after years of bad blood between the two of them. The new documentary series tells the story of the rise and fall of Diddy, real name Sean Combs, including some of his most controversial moments.

Diddy is currently serving a sentence of just over four years, after he was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution. 50 Cent then claimed Diddy had sent him a gift from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York, where Diddy is serving his time.

On Instagram, 50 Cent posted a picture of a large bouquet of flowers, with his name on. “What kinda gay sh*t is this? Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid,” the caption said.

But now, Diddy has claimed the jokey post is all a lie. Diddy’s team told Complex the gift “didn’t happen,” and added: “Perhaps someone played a joke in poor taste.”

His team has also had a lot to say about the Netflix doc. “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorised for release,” Diddy’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

“As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work. It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] – a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.”

Ouch.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Netflix and Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock. 

Hayley Soen

