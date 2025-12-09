Here’s what’s going on with Juror 160 from Netflix’s Diddy doc and that viral photo

She gives an interview for the series

6 hours ago

The new Diddy documentary on Netflix revealed the drama behind the scenes during the court trial, and some people have been accusing Juror 160 of being biased towards Diddy.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning came out on Netflix last week and showed new details of the Diddy trial, including interviews with two jurors who were involved in the case. Juror 160, whose real name remains private, has been getting lots of criticism for allegedly being biased from people who watched the documentary.

During her interview, she talked about how much she enjoyed music from Bad Boy records, Diddy’s record label.

“From Biggie to 112 … I even like Day26. I wasn’t a personal fan of his, but in general, the music,” she said.

She added: “When we were in the deliberation room, and we’ve come to an agreement, and we’re only saying that he’s guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, ‘Oh s**t’.”

People on social media were not impressed by Juror 160’s knowledge of Diddy and Bad Boy Records’ music.

“So Juror 160 isn’t a fan, but she recognises Diddy’s head nod from Making The Band?” one person on X said.

“Juror 160 was definitely a fan. You can name all the bad boy artists but you weren’t a fan of Diddy? Alright,” said another person.

A photo that claimed to show Diddy and Juror 160 went viral on X and Facebook, which seemed to prove that she was biased in the Diddy case. But now, an LA-based writer named Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaug has come forward and identified herself as the person in the picture with Diddy.

this is not Juror 160, it's a writer and her name is Wynter Mitchell Rohrbaugh @/wyntermitchell pic.twitter.com/6e0pUCtpXU — MRS KRAB$ (@MMIWORLDTOUR) December 6, 2025

“I am not the juror. Wow,” she said in an X post.

She replied to another post sharing the viral photos, saying: “I am not Juror 160, this is my photo, please delete this post.”

The real Juror 160 has chosen to stay unnamed in the middle of all the backlash and doesn’t have a public social media presence. There’s no evidence to support the rumours that she knew Diddy before the trial, or that she was a massive supporter of his.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix/Threads