The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

2 hours ago

With Emerald Fennel’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights splashing across our screens, the cinema release has reignited discourse surrounding Bronte’s timeless 1847 novel. But what The Tab is wondering is where would we find each Wuthering Heights character on the Lancs campus? Here’s what we think.

Heathcliff

Our brooding Byronic hero would surely be found in the midst of a heavy 3AM gym session: Isolated. Fuelled by rage.

However, when he isn’t envisioning Edgar Linton’s face on the dead balls whilst he slams them to the ground, he would be found out of doors (only when it is pouring down with rain, a rain which could accompany his inner emo).

His favourite outdoor trek would surely be the woodland walk surrounding Lake Carter. Whilst searching for Cathy’s ghoulish spirit in the Lancs wilderness, Heathcliff would be armed with a black coffee from Coastal, mirroring the dark depths of his disturbed soul.

Hindley

Having been thrown out from Sugar by the bouncers the night prior, we would find Hindley still drunk in a lecture.

However, not just any lecture, it would be in the Business Management department, having chosen the degree in hopes of managing the family property; unsurprisingly, he will fail his degree. After all, this boy has many notable attributes (an addiction to alcohol, a gambling problem, major daddy issues) but financial acumen is not one of them.

When not nursing a stellar hangover in the Management School, Hindley’s top spot on campus would be the County student bar where, more than once, he has started and likely not finished a bar crawl.

Cathy Earnshaw

We wouldn’t see Cathy on campus but we would feel her chilling presence: a phantom, she would be haunting the library after hours, preying on those who stared a second too long at Heathcliff’s washboard abs during a late-night gym session.

Edgar Linton

If we had a society specifically for posh boys, that is where we would find snobby little Edgar.

Having had to adjust from the comforts of Thrushcross Grange, he would certainly have an ensuite at Lancs (sharing a bathroom with anyone else would simply be too much to ask of this gentleman of fortune).

The one place that we would never find Edgar is at the gym. He wouldn’t dare risk a cold encounter with Heathcliff (especially when the latter is armed with a hefty, weapon-sized weight).

Nelly Dean

Nelly, having devoted a lifetime to housework, would likely be managing resident halls.

However, she does also fit the bill as a student support service worker, having dealt with Cathy’s infernal tantrums and the overarching lifetime of anxiety that Heathcliff burdens those around him with.

She would be the first port of call for any student drama; however, I cannot say that she would be discreet in the job role as we all know that no one, no one, loves to gossip more than Nelly Dean (likely ending in her swift displacement from the role).

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.