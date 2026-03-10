The Tab

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Amy Laird | Guides

With Emerald Fennel’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights splashing across our screens, the cinema release has reignited discourse surrounding Bronte’s timeless 1847 novel. But what The Tab is wondering is where would we find each Wuthering Heights character on the Lancs campus? Here’s what we think.

Heathcliff

Our brooding Byronic hero would surely be found in the midst of a heavy 3AM gym session: Isolated. Fuelled by rage.

However, when he isn’t envisioning Edgar Linton’s face on the dead balls whilst he slams them to the ground, he would be found out of doors (only when it is pouring down with rain, a rain which could accompany his inner emo).

His favourite outdoor trek would surely be the woodland walk surrounding Lake Carter. Whilst searching for Cathy’s ghoulish spirit in the Lancs wilderness, Heathcliff would be armed with a black coffee from Coastal, mirroring the dark depths of his disturbed soul.

Hindley

Having been thrown out from Sugar by the bouncers the night prior, we would find Hindley still drunk in a lecture.

However, not just any lecture, it would be in the Business Management department, having chosen the degree in hopes of managing the family property; unsurprisingly, he will fail his degree. After all, this boy has many notable attributes (an addiction to alcohol, a gambling problem, major daddy issues) but financial acumen is not one of them.

When not nursing a stellar hangover in the Management School, Hindley’s top spot on campus would be the County student bar where, more than once, he has started and likely not finished a bar crawl.

Cathy Earnshaw

We wouldn’t see Cathy on campus but we would feel her chilling presence: a phantom, she would be haunting the library after hours, preying on those who stared a second too long at Heathcliff’s washboard abs during a late-night gym session.

Edgar Linton

If we had a society specifically for posh boys, that is where we would find snobby little Edgar.

Having had to adjust from the comforts of Thrushcross Grange, he would certainly have an ensuite at Lancs (sharing a bathroom with anyone else would simply be too much to ask of this gentleman of fortune).

The one place that we would never find Edgar is at the gym. He wouldn’t dare risk a cold encounter with Heathcliff (especially when the latter is armed with a hefty, weapon-sized weight).

Nelly Dean

Nelly, having devoted a lifetime to housework, would likely be managing resident halls.

However, she does also fit the bill as a student support service worker, having dealt with Cathy’s infernal tantrums and the overarching lifetime of anxiety that Heathcliff burdens those around him with.

She would be the first port of call for any student drama; however, I cannot say that she would be discreet in the job role as we all know that no one, no one, loves to gossip more than Nelly Dean (likely ending in her swift displacement from the role).

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!