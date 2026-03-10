Sorry, but if you do any of these seven things then you’re officially a lazy KCL student

3 hours ago

Let’s be honest, at this point in the semester, none of us are actually attending our 9ams. Most of us are simply trying to get through the week let alone the academic year.

That being said, if you are doing the majority of the seven things below, you are officially a lazy KCL student.

Taking the bus across Waterloo Bridge

If you’re taking the 172 from Waterloo to Lancaster Place, we seriously need to talk. You have definitely wasted more time waiting for that bus than it would have taken you to cross the bridge by foot.

Walking would take about 10 minutes, but why do that when you can sit on the bus and conserve precious energy for your seminar?

Pulling an overnighter before coursework is due

You had months to do it and multiple reminders on KEATS. However, you know you’re in trouble when the word document is still empty the night before and you’ve not done any of the core reading.

Have you ever had to pull an all-nighter to get that coursework done for the Tuesday 2pm deadlines? If the answer is yes, you’ve just got to hope you’ve not got any seminars the next day to recover.

Skipping lectures

At this point in the semester, if you’ve stopped attending lectures entirely, you’re a true lazy KCL student. The idea of actually getting up, leaving your room and making it to campus suddenly feels like far too much effort.

But after all, why should you attend them when you can just watch them back on lecture capture? You’ll promise yourself you’ll watch them back in the comfort of your own home and pause whenever you need to. In reality, the recordings start piling up faster than you can keep track of them, and catching up becomes a problem for your future self to deal with.

Not doing the readings

Have you ever seen that a seminar has a 500 page novel on week 10? If the coursework is to write on one text, why read all 10 when you can read just the one or look at a summary on SparkNotes?

Even reading week won’t help you, it’s certainly a misleading name and no one actually ends up doing any reading during it.

Living on microwave meals

We can pretend we don’t have time for cooking, but who are we actually kidding? Cooking from scratch takes about 20 minutes. But a microwave meal takes just two. That’s an 18 minute saving that can be be turned into precious sleeping (or preparing for seminars) time.

Going home to do your washing

If you’re trying to pack that bedsheet into that suitcases, trust me it definitely won’t fit. No amount of sitting on the case or aggressively pulling the zip will change that.

So take this as a sign that it might be time to pluck up the courage and use circuit laundry instead.

Taking food from home

If the most nutritious meal you’re going to eat this week is a lovingly pre-cooked meal from your parents, you are definitely a lazy KCL student.

Cooking for yourself has clearly left the chat, and you’re more than happy to survive on meal deals and instant noodles until your next trip home at Easter where you’ll probably get labelled Tupperware boxes with your favourite meals.

