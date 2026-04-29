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Attention Lancaster and York students! Here is your official Roses timetable

Just in time to help you schedule your action-packed weekend

Erin Malik | News
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As you can most likely already tell from our coverage over the last few weeks, we are very excited for Roses weekend.

If you, like us, are already planning your days down to the minute, the amount of Roses events happening simultaneously can be quite difficult. 

To help you make your scheduling easier, we have written a handy list of every sport happening over the weekend to be easily accessed over the next few days.

The full schedule can also be found on the Roses Live website, along with frequent score updates. The Roses Media Team will also be livestreaming events on radio and TV throughout the tournament, which can be found on their streaming schedule.

We have also coded all the sports as follows:

Sports Arena(*)

Sports Hall (“)

Roses Pitch 1 (/)

Roses Pitch 2 (\)

Off-Campus (-)

Friday

  • 9am – Futsal, Sports Arena*
  • 9.15am – Handball, Sports Hall 1“
  • 10am – Squash, Squash Courts
  • 10am – Climbing, Climbing Wall
  • 10am – Ultimate Frisbee – Roses Pitch 2\
  • 10am – Lacrosse, Lacrosse Pitch
  • 10am – Tabletop Gaming, LICA
  • 10.30am – College Football, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 10.45am – Handball, Sports Hall 1”
  • 10.45am – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 11am – Cricket, Lancaster Cricket Club-
  • 11.15am – College Netball, Sports Arena*
  • 11.15am – Tennis, Tennis Courts
  • 11.45am – Ultimate Frisbee, Roses Pitch 2\
  • 12pm – Pool, Barker House Farm
  • 12.30pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1“
  • 12.30pm – College Football, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 12.45pm – College Netball, Outdoor Netball Courts
  • 1pm – Fencing, Sports Arena*
  • 1pm – Squash, Squash Courts
  • 1.25pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1“
  • 1.30pm – Climbing, Climbing Wall
  • 1.30pm – Underwater Hockey, Swimming Pool
  • 2.15pm – American Football, Roses Pitch 2\
  • 2.20pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1“
  • 3pm – Lacrosse, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 3pm – Football, Football Pitch 1
  • 3pm – Pool, Barker House Farm
  • 3.15pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1
  • 3.30pm – Climbing, Climbing Wall
  • 4pm – Cricket, Lancaster Cricket Club-
  • 4.20pm – Korfball, Sports Hall 1“
  • 5pm – Lacrosse, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 7.30pm – Futsal, Sports Arena*
  • 9pm – Pool, Barker House Farm

Saturday 

  • 9am – Badminton, Sports Hall 1a“
  • 9am – Cheerleading, Sports Arena*
  • 10am – Squash, Squash Courts
  • 10am – Darts, Great Hall
  • 10am – Sailing, Bolton Sailing Club-
  • 10am – Pokemon, Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre
  • 10am – Climbing, Climbing Wall
  • 10.15am – Tennis, Tennis Courts
  • 10.15am – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 10.30am – Football, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 10.30am – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\
  • 11am – Powerlifting, Strength & Conditioning Room
  • 11am – Cycling, North Perimeter Cycle Course
  • 11am – Climbing & Bouldering, Climbing Wall
  • 11.15am – College Netball, Sports Arena*
  • 11.30am – Badminton, Sports Hall 1a&b“
  • 11.30am – ESports, LICA
  • 11.45am – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 12pm – Pole Fitness, LICA
  • 12.15pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\
  • 12.30pm – Volleyball, Sports Arena*
  • 12.30pm – Swimming, Swimming Pool
  • 1pm – Squash, Squash Courts
  • 1pm – Football, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 1pm – Canoe Whitewater, Halton Rapids-
  • 1.15pm – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 1.30pm – Climbing & Bouldering, Climbing Wall
  • 2.15pm – Tale Tennis, Sports Hall 1a&b“
  • 2.15pm – Volleyball, Sports Hall 1a“
  • 2.30pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\
  • 2.45pm – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 3pm – Darts, Great Hall
  • 3.30pm – Football, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 3.30pm – Climbing & Bouldering, Climbing Wall
  • 3.45pm – Netball, Sports Arena*
  • 4pm – Karting, Rowrah Circuit-
  • 4.15pm – Tennis, Tennis Courts
  • 4.15pm – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 4.30pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\
  • 4.30pm – Trampoline – Sports Hall 1“
  • 5pm – Volleyball, Sports Hall 1a“
  • 5.15pm – Water Polo, Swimming Pool
  • 5.45pm – Basketball, Sports Arena*
  • 5.45pm – Hockey, Astro 1
  • 6.30pm – Football, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 6.45pm – Water Polo, Swimming Pool
  • 7.30pm – Volleyball, Sports Hall 1a“
  • 8pm  – Basketball, Sports Arena*
  • 8pm – Darts, Great Hall

Sunday

  • 9am – Ultimate Frisbee, Sports Arena*
  • 9am – Badminton, Sports Hall 1b“
  • 9am – Chess, LICA
  • 9.30 – Table Tennis, Sports Hall 1a“
  • 9.30 – Canoe Polo, Swimming Pool
  • 9.40 – Ultimate Frisbee, Sports Arena*
  • 10am – Archery, Back Pitches
  • 10am – Ballroom Dancing, Great Hall
  • 10am – Debating, Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre
  • 10am – Martial Arts (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu), LICA
  • 10am – Quizzing, Fylde Lecture Theatre 2
  • 10am – Cycling, Nicky Nook-
  • 10.15am – Tennis, Tennis Courts
  • 10.25am – Ultimate Frisbee, Sports Arena*
  • 11am – Weightlifting, Strength & Conditioning Room
  • 11am – Snooker, Squires-
  • 11.25am – Basketball, Sports Arena*
  • 11.45am – Archery, Back Pitches
  • 12pm – Canoe Polo, Swimming Pool
  • 12.45pm – Lacrosse, Lacrosse Pitch
  • 1pm – Dance, Sports Hall 1“
  • 1pm – Martial Arts (Taekwondo) – LICA
  • 1.30pm – Archery, Back Pitches
  • 1.40pm – College Netball, Sports Arena*
  • 2pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 1/
  • 3.35pm – Netball, Sports Arena*
  • 4pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 1/

For further Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Erin Malik | News
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