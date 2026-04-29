Attention Lancaster and York students! Here is your official Roses timetable

Just in time to help you schedule your action-packed weekend

40 minutes ago

As you can most likely already tell from our coverage over the last few weeks, we are very excited for Roses weekend.

If you, like us, are already planning your days down to the minute, the amount of Roses events happening simultaneously can be quite difficult.

To help you make your scheduling easier, we have written a handy list of every sport happening over the weekend to be easily accessed over the next few days.

The full schedule can also be found on the Roses Live website, along with frequent score updates. The Roses Media Team will also be livestreaming events on radio and TV throughout the tournament, which can be found on their streaming schedule.

We have also coded all the sports as follows:

Sports Arena(*)

Sports Hall (“)

Roses Pitch 1 (/)

Roses Pitch 2 (\)

Off-Campus (-)

Friday

9am – Futsal, Sports Arena*

9.15am – Handball, Sports Hall 1“

10am – Squash, Squash Courts

10am – Climbing, Climbing Wall

10am – Ultimate Frisbee – Roses Pitch 2\

10am – Lacrosse, Lacrosse Pitch

10am – Tabletop Gaming, LICA

10.30am – College Football, Roses Pitch 1/

10.45am – Handball, Sports Hall 1”

10.45am – Hockey, Astro 1

11am – Cricket, Lancaster Cricket Club-

11.15am – College Netball, Sports Arena*

11.15am – Tennis, Tennis Courts

11.45am – Ultimate Frisbee, Roses Pitch 2\

12pm – Pool, Barker House Farm

12.30pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1“

12.30pm – College Football, Roses Pitch 1/

12.45pm – College Netball, Outdoor Netball Courts

1pm – Fencing, Sports Arena*

1pm – Squash, Squash Courts

1.25pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1“

1.30pm – Climbing, Climbing Wall

1.30pm – Underwater Hockey, Swimming Pool

2.15pm – American Football, Roses Pitch 2\

2.20pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1“

3pm – Lacrosse, Roses Pitch 1/

3pm – Football, Football Pitch 1

3pm – Pool, Barker House Farm

3.15pm – Indoor Hockey, Sports Hall 1

3.30pm – Climbing, Climbing Wall

4pm – Cricket, Lancaster Cricket Club-

4.20pm – Korfball, Sports Hall 1“

5pm – Lacrosse, Roses Pitch 1/

7.30pm – Futsal, Sports Arena*

9pm – Pool, Barker House Farm

Saturday

9am – Badminton, Sports Hall 1a“

9am – Cheerleading, Sports Arena*

10am – Squash, Squash Courts

10am – Darts, Great Hall

10am – Sailing, Bolton Sailing Club-

10am – Pokemon, Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre

10am – Climbing, Climbing Wall

10.15am – Tennis, Tennis Courts

10.15am – Hockey, Astro 1

10.30am – Football, Roses Pitch 1/

10.30am – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\

11am – Powerlifting, Strength & Conditioning Room

11am – Cycling, North Perimeter Cycle Course

11am – Climbing & Bouldering, Climbing Wall

11.15am – College Netball, Sports Arena*

11.30am – Badminton, Sports Hall 1a&b“

11.30am – ESports, LICA

11.45am – Hockey, Astro 1

12pm – Pole Fitness, LICA

12.15pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\

12.30pm – Volleyball, Sports Arena*

12.30pm – Swimming, Swimming Pool

1pm – Squash, Squash Courts

1pm – Football, Roses Pitch 1/

1pm – Canoe Whitewater, Halton Rapids-

1.15pm – Hockey, Astro 1

1.30pm – Climbing & Bouldering, Climbing Wall

2.15pm – Tale Tennis, Sports Hall 1a&b“

2.15pm – Volleyball, Sports Hall 1a“

2.30pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\

2.45pm – Hockey, Astro 1

3pm – Darts, Great Hall

3.30pm – Football, Roses Pitch 1/

3.30pm – Climbing & Bouldering, Climbing Wall

3.45pm – Netball, Sports Arena*

4pm – Karting, Rowrah Circuit-

4.15pm – Tennis, Tennis Courts

4.15pm – Hockey, Astro 1

4.30pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 2\

4.30pm – Trampoline – Sports Hall 1“

5pm – Volleyball, Sports Hall 1a“

5.15pm – Water Polo, Swimming Pool

5.45pm – Basketball, Sports Arena*

5.45pm – Hockey, Astro 1

6.30pm – Football, Roses Pitch 1/

6.45pm – Water Polo, Swimming Pool

7.30pm – Volleyball, Sports Hall 1a“

8pm – Basketball, Sports Arena*

8pm – Darts, Great Hall

Sunday

9am – Ultimate Frisbee, Sports Arena*

9am – Badminton, Sports Hall 1b“

9am – Chess, LICA

9.30 – Table Tennis, Sports Hall 1a“

9.30 – Canoe Polo, Swimming Pool

9.40 – Ultimate Frisbee, Sports Arena*

10am – Archery, Back Pitches

10am – Ballroom Dancing, Great Hall

10am – Debating, Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre

10am – Martial Arts (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu), LICA

10am – Quizzing, Fylde Lecture Theatre 2

10am – Cycling, Nicky Nook-

10.15am – Tennis, Tennis Courts

10.25am – Ultimate Frisbee, Sports Arena*

11am – Weightlifting, Strength & Conditioning Room

11am – Snooker, Squires-

11.25am – Basketball, Sports Arena*

11.45am – Archery, Back Pitches

12pm – Canoe Polo, Swimming Pool

12.45pm – Lacrosse, Lacrosse Pitch

1pm – Dance, Sports Hall 1“

1pm – Martial Arts (Taekwondo) – LICA

1.30pm – Archery, Back Pitches

1.40pm – College Netball, Sports Arena*

2pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 1/

3.35pm – Netball, Sports Arena*

4pm – Rugby Union, Roses Pitch 1/

For further Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.