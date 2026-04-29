Newcastle University student caught running drugs fined £500 and had to move back in with mum

The 22-year-old walked free from court after being caught dealing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis

3 hours ago

A Newcastle student who was caught running drugs on an e-scooter has been sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and fined £500.

22-year-old James Windsor-Franklin was caught in Heaton with cocaine, ketamine and cannabis edibles in March 2024.

He has since moved home to live with his mum after “making a mess” of university, ChronicleLive reports.

Windsor-Franklin was caught with the drugs whilst approaching four students sitting on a wall, before engaging in what appeared to be a quick drug deal.

He was then followed by plain cloth officers who were in the Heaton and Jesmond area and saw this interaction first hand. When stopped and searched shortly after, he made no attempt to deny his actions.

Speaking on body-worn camera footage played to the court, Windsor-Franklin readily admitted to being in possession of drugs but described himself not as a dealer but as a runner, refusing the identify the individual he was working for.

Officers recovered six bags of cocaine valued at up to £200, nine bags of ketamine worth up to £60, and cannabis edibles on his person. A further quality of cannabis was later found at his student accommodation.

James Windsor-Franklin is previously from London, Isleworth and had no previous convictions pleaded guilty for the supply of cocaine, and possessing cocaine, cannabis and ketamine with intent to supply.

Sentencing was 12 months suspended to 18 months and a £500 fine.

Recorder Caroline Goodwin described Windsor Franklin as a “foot soldier” being directed by others. She told him he remained part of a chain “peddling filth”, adding a stark reminder that drug use carries fatal risks.

The judge also touched on the personal consequences of his choices, noting that Windsor-Franklin had thrown away his education after getting himself into what she described as an “unfortunate position”.

Recorder Goodwin explained that it would have been “humiliating” for him to leave Newcastle University, ruin his studies and have to go home to live with his mother again.

However, Johnathon Cousins, who was defending Winsor-Franklin pointed to the fact that he has self-referred himself for rehabilitation and it now clean of drugs, having realised he had “made an absolute mess of it”.

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