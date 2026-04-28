Attention: Applications to join The Newcastle Tab editorial team are now OPEN

3 hours ago

The Newcastle Tab is now recruiting for our 2026/27 editorial team. From breaking news stories, fun features and our iconic Matchmaking Mondays, there’s tons to get involved in.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday 5th May, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Applications from all students are welcome regardless of previous experience, year or degree, but you do have to attend either the Newcastle or Northumbria University.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

You don’t need to have written for The Newcastle Tab before, but, as these are editorial roles, some journalistic experience would certainly help. You’ll receive training from experienced editors to get you up and running.

Most of all, we are looking for somebody who is enthusiastic about all things NCL. We want someone with who knows the Toon like the back of their hand, thrives off getting that scoop and a real passion for journalism.

Editor in Chief

We are recruiting for two Editor in Chief positions. As Editor in Chief you’ll oversee the entire team of writers and lead the direction of our coverage. You will be responsible for organising your team of editors and writers, hosting regular meetings and motivating and supporting writers to maintain a regular schedule of articles being published.

You should be prepared to write your own pieces throughout the year and help the team in breaking the biggest stories on campus. You will also be in charge of ensuring all content, both written and social, is consistent with The Newcastle Tab’s standard of quality and tone of voice.

You’ll also be the main link to The Tab HQ and be supported by the team at HQ running The Newcastle Tab team.

The role is incredibly rewarding and a great experience to have in leading a large team in a fast-paced and exciting environment. To fit this role you should be friendly and supportive to new and existing writers, thorough in editing articles and have a keen eye for the stories that will make an impact and hit a chord with students across campus.

News Editor

You’ll be responsible for making sure The Newcastle Tab continues to chase the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role involves needing to react to fast-paced and changing stories as they develop on the day. You need to be able to sniff out a good story when you see one. You will also need to contact organisations and people for comment, as well as fact check and provide sources.

You’ll need a passion to report the latest scoop before anyone else, an eye for a good story and an ear out for the latest news, controversies and events. It’s key to keep up-to-date on Newcastle news, from protests on campus to major announcements from the university. You’ll also work alongside the Editor in Chief to write weekly and edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or arguing which NCL club is better – as Features Editor you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Newcastle students.

You will also support the Editor in Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories like these:

Social Media Editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Newcastle Tab (@thetabnewcastle)

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 50,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Newcastle and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic Tuesday debates and library crush features, as well as introducing your own content that The Newcastle Tab can become recognisable for. Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

The Newcastle influence and impact across campus are reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You’ll also make posts like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Newcastle Tab (@thetabnewcastle)

TikTok Editor

We are looking for someone to take over The Newcastle Tab’s TikTok account and grow our audience even more.

You need to think of creative ways to incorporate the latest TikTok trends and audios into relatable Newcastle content, as well as regularly creating voxpops interviewing other students either on campus or nights out. This role is suited to someone who is very outgoing and happy to talk to other students, and loves creating fun TikTok content. Having an understanding of video editing is also crucial for this role.

Other examples include:

@thetabnewcastle Newcastle students have spoken about Bonnie Blue’s “barely legal” tour, where she drove across the country visiting students during Freshers’ Week. Despite the crowds of students seen surrounding Bonnie Blue during her visit to Newcastle, much of the reaction on campus was far from enthusiastic. A Newcastle University spokesperson said: “We did not give permission for Bonnie Blue to be on campus and any photo on social media suggesting otherwise was taken from the public highway. “We understand that her presence in the city was distressing for some members of our community and anyone affected can contact wellbeing for support.” Bonnie Blue was contacted for comment. *The University of Aberdeen did not block Bonnie Blue from visiting, nor did she attempt to visit. Read more via the link in our bio. #Newcastle #BonnieBlue #FreshersWeek #Newcastlestudents #NewcastleFreshers ♬ original sound – The Newcastle Tab

We’d love to hear from all of you and if in doubt, just go for it.

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to apply for any of the advertised roles, please fill out the Google form below: