Panicking for Paddy’s Day tomorrow? These are the best places to bleed green in Newcastle

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It’s that time of year again – it’s St Patrick’s Day 2026 in Newcastle. Every year, devout Christian individuals, earnestly commemorate the patron saint’s introduction of Christianity into Ireland – by splitting the G, shotting Baby Guinness, and piling into the pubs at 11am. Okay, the religious lines are blurred, but it makes for a memorable night, and at uni it’s expected you’ll have plans. But don’t worry if you’ve been busy with mid-modules or your diss, I’ve collated all the events you could spend your St Patrick’s Day at in Newcastle, into one big list.

Whether you like the mainstream club scene, or something a bit more underground, it’s all here, so you and your mates can get on with your sincere Christian celebrations.

Tropiloco (Multiple Events)

If you typically spend your Tuesdays at Tropiloco, then your plans are already sorted. With three ticketed events to choose from, Trop is going all out and spoiling you for choice: The Paddy’s Student Festival begins in the afternoon, starting your celebrations, before choosing between a Paddy’s Day Tropiloco Special at Digital, or their typical venue Social Club.

Paddy’s Student Festival

Where? Times Square

When? 16:00 – 23:00

Tickets? £8 Combo Ticket (access to Bingo Bonanza + Student Paddy’s Fest) / £6 Student Paddy’s Fest Ticket / Free! proof required.

After monumental success last year, Tropiloco is going all out for Paddy’s, throwing a massive day and night party with an array of Paddy’s Day celebrations at Times Square, right in the town centre. From 16:00 – 19:00 there’ll be a Bingo Bonanza, and from 19:30 onwards there’ll be a general Paddy’s Student Fest, including live Irish bands, competitive split the G stage games, a DJ singalong jukebox and “real life leprechauns running wild throughout the tent”.

The true Tropi way with and unlimited amount of baby guinness, pints of guinness and pots of gold. Whatever your opinions on trop, I can’t lie, leprechauns and pints of gold have me intrigued. They’ve truly pulled out all the stops and are bound to create a great atmosphere. And if your Irish you get in for free! Proof’s required though, unfortunately a dodgy Irish accent won’t cut it.

Also, all ticket holders are automatically entered into a first prize drawer for free drinks all day. Nice.

Tropiloco In The Warehouse: Paddy’s Day Special

Where? Digital

When? 22:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £7 Raver Release

Conveniently next to their Paddy’s Student Festival, Tropiloco is hosting a full superclub takeover at Digital. It’ll be 4th and final edition of what they’re calling ‘Tropiloco in the Warehouse’ of the 25/26 season. Expect 2,000 ravers listening to 12+ student DJs play everything from high energy hits, house and garage to singalongs an pop anthems. It’s Tropiloco away from home, with extra Green VKs and Baby Guinness. To elevate the night in celebration of St Patrick though, they are offering Queue Jump and VIP Balcony ticket for £15.

Tropiloco

Where? The Social Club (+ Howlers + ChaChaBuchi)

When? 22:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £10 Early Arrival Ticket

Creature of habit? Don’t worry, alongside their Paddy’s events over at Times Square, Tropiloco are still hosting their weekly complex takeover on Collingwood Street. From Social Club and Howlers to ChaChaBuchi, you can rely on Tropiloco to provide the their usual, midweek upbeat and energetic anthems. Why fix what’s not broken? Who wouldn’t want to spend their Paddy’s Day in the ballpit.

As You Like It Irish Pub Takeover

Where? As You Like It

When? 18:00 – 02:00

Tickets? £6 entry 18:00 – 19:00

Another one for the creatures of habit. This is your typical As You Like It on a Tuesday. There’ll be two for one drinks and live music all day along with student DJs.

St Tropi Presents Shamrock Shenanigans

Where? Holy Hobo

When? 12:00 – 02:00

Tickets? £4 Holy Hobo only entry 12:00 – 14:00 / £7 Dual Access Entry 18:00 – 19:00

As You Like it’s sister venue Holy Hobo is also offering two for one drinks all day, keeping things super affordable in the true Hobo style. Levelling up the booziest day in the calendar with our Jesmond Day Party. This is another early open to start your Paddy’s day celebrations at.

Paddy’s Day Rooftop Terrace Party

Where? Revolucion de Cuba

When? 17:00 – MIDNIGHT

Tickets? £7 Final Release

After the turnouts at these events last year, Casa and GDT have joined forces once again to provide everything across the musical spectrum, all on the infamous Revs Rooftop. From mainstream singalong classics, to relentless house beats, you can rely on Casa and GDT this Paddy’s Day to have something for everyone. It’s a good choice if your groups indecisive.

Split the GDT: St Patrick’s Day at WHQ

Where? World HQ

When? 23:00 – 04:00

Tickets? SOLD OUT… Jesmond Ticket Swap?

After starting your Paddy’s day on Rev’s Rooftop, you groovers can head down to World HQ and split the GDT. After their Casa collab, GDT os coming home to its usual venue and keeping the house beats going until 4am. Told you they were relentless. This Tuesday however marks the return of its St. Patrick’s Day blowout across both floors of the mighty WHQ. Expect two floors of music in classic GDT fashion: The 360 room, with a 360 degree crowd set up around the iconic central cage, playing disco and classics all night long; and the darker and heavier club room with blinding lights and intense sound system.

For that Paddy’s Day touch, it’s decked out the club in full St Paddy’s decor. It’s the highest event in demand, and bound to be a good one.

Newcastle Paddy’s Pub Crawl

Where? Mojo, Multiple Venues

When? 19:00 – 23:00

Tickets? £10 per head

Have no idea where to start? This four hour pub crawl guarantees you a host that will guide you through four of Newcastle’s best venues, with three shots and Irish party games along the way. The last venue is free entry into Voodoo Events St Patrick’s Day Festival. It’s your day and night sorted, all in one convenient package.

Filthy’s Paddy’s Day Festival

Where? Filthy’s, Passing Clouds and The Points

When? 15:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £3 Entry 15:00 – 16:00

Newcastle’s Paddy’s Day Festival is back at the home of live music, asking over the city’s best Irish venues for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day party, and providing a great budget-friendly option for students. Ticket holders receive wristbands for discounted drinks all day and night: Including Guinness (£4.50 pre 6pm, £5.50 post 6pm), Double Vodka with mixer (£5 pre 6pm, £6 post 6pm), Skittles Pints (£4.50 pre 6pm, £5.50 post 6) and Bulmers bottles (£4.50 pre 6, £5.50 post 6pm).

If you get an early ticket, in the first hour (from 3-4pm), your wristband and student card will also guarantee you £3 Guinness Pints 3-4pm. As well as the drink offers, you’ll also get an action packed Paddy’s Day experience, full of live Irish Bands, Face Paint, Dancers, Leprechauns, Loads of giveaways, full venue decor, confetti showers and much more.

Skint – Paddy’s Day

Where? The Points

When? 23:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £8 Fifth Release

Like Feral, Skint is jumping on that St Paddy’s bandwagon and moving its event to a Tuesday. Whilst it’s part of the Filthy’s Paddy’s Day Festival, if you didn’t want to spend all day on Bigg Market (understandable), these tickets will give you access to the Skint event only. They’ll be playing throwbacks, Indie Singalongs, House bangers, Party Anthems, Clubs Classics, in classic Skint fashion, with some added Irish anthems for that Paddy’s day touch.

Expect all the usual Skint shenanigans with an Irish twist. You can trust in Skint to provide the best student-friendly prices. With three trebles for £10.50, £5 pints of Guinness, £1 Sour Shots, £3 Jägerbombs, and £3.50 VKs, you can always rely on Skint for a budget-friendly night out. But like Tropiloco, you’ve got the option to treat yourself, in celebration of Paddy of course, with a Queue jump ticket for £15.

The BIG PADDY’S DAY Official Party

Where? Five Venues! Soho Jesmond, Blackie Boy, Tropicana, Irish Tavern, Soho Rooms

When? 11:00 – 03:30

Tickets? £8 Final 100 / £5 pre-midnight or £7 post-midnight Soho Rooms only

This is an all-in-one for the hardcore heavyweights. One ticket. One Wristband. Five Venues. From the first stop in Jesmond to a full club finale at Soho Rooms. There’s no rush to get there, but at Soho Jesmond you can begin necking the pints from 11am, up until close at 11pm. From here you collect you’re official event wristband, unlock special Paddy’s Day offers across selected venues and line the stomach with food served throughout the day. Once wristbanded, you’re free to move between venues at your own pace before heading to the final destination:

Blackie Boy A Newcastle classic, and packed out from early, it’s guaranteed Paddy’s scenes. Wristband offer: £5, Treble and green shot.

Tropicana Big energy, big tunes, and one of the liveliest stops on the route. Wristband offer: £10, 3 Green Trebles

Cup & Craic Irish Tavern Newcastle’s newest Irish bar, appropriately making it’s Paddy’s Day debut with Live Irish music, singalongs and proper pints. Wristband offer: £7, Pint of Guinness and Baby Guinness

Soho Rooms If you’re still standing… Big DJ’s, full production and Newcastle’s biggest dance floor. Supposedly “iconic” green trebs make their return, and there’ll be the favourite two trebles and a bomb deal for £10.

Making it to the end is an achievement, and you’ll have done St Patrick proud.

Frate Playground Paddy’s Day Festival 2026

Where? Frate / Shaker

When? 12:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £5 Second Release

Another all-dayer to lock-in for, Frate is hosting a 12 hour day party from midday until midnight, ft £4 Guinness Pints, before stretching across to Shaker for an an indoor/outdoor double stage, Paddy’s Extravaganza! Expect all your mates under one roof or open air area: Amongst 1.5k people; listening to student DJ’s; enjoying drink deals; legendary burgers and pizza’s from two of Newcastle’s best street Food vendors. With free Irish Merch giveaways, dance-offs, beer pong, stage games, and so much more, it’s bound to be unreal craic from start to finish.

Dance For A Pickleback Party / Picklebacks for Pat

Where? Billy’s Bootleggers

When? 12:00 – MIDNIGHT

Tickets? Free Entry on Fatsoma

Billy’s Bootlegger’s is an American style dive bar located on Stepney Bank in Ouseburn. Another one for those who prefer to avoid the crowds of the town centre. This Paddy’s Day it’s got their usual Musical Open Jam, where every Tuesday night at 8pm its house band take to the stage for a night of good old-fashioned jamming and improvising, American style. If you’re up for it, get up and have a go, or get in on the St Patrick’s Day deals.

After a a success last year, Billy’s bringing back his Dance for a Pickleback Party. If your willing to show the staff your moves for 10 seconds and let them video and share it on their socials, you can get a free Pickleback or Baby Guinness. They’re doing this deal all day, so you can have a few pints to get the confidence up. If you’re camera shy though, this year Billy’s also introducing Pickleback’s for Pat, where you can get a free Pickleback or Baby Guinness by wearing one of the following to Billy’s this St Pats Day:

1. Dangly earrings

2. Red Lipstick and blue eyebrow combo

3. Leopard print top

4. Fur coat

If you wear all four, you’ll not only look great, but get free Picklebacks for your whole group. Do it for the greater good.

UK Bassment Paddy’s Day Special

Where? Ouseburn Gardens

When? 17:00 – MIDNIGHT

Tickets? £14 Final Release

If the pop anthems of the mainstream club scene isn’t your thing, UK Bassment is landing back at Ouseburn Garden for a midweek open-air dance, moving through finely tuned house, minimal grooves and bumpy UK garage. I’s got a hefty lineup of DJ’s; with Redshift x Matty Nicol, LA!NE, JP (UK), LAVOUR, Ruff Rolaz, Harry Frame B2B Gibby, Socialness B2B Look what I found, Tyler Frost B2B Bruce Dunn.

Powered by AP Audio’s Hi-Fidelity Soundsystem, and highlighted as an RA pick, this’ll be a dynamic and energetic party. Starting midday, and going until midnight, it’s also the perfect place to start (or halfway) your Paddy’s celebrations. Meaning if you did want to go clubbing, or sort an after’s with your mates, you’ve got plenty of time to do so.

Foreplay St Patrick’s Day Special

Where? Top Floor Bigg Market

When? 20:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £11.50 General Admission

If UK Bassment was up your street, Foreplay at Top Floor will keep your party going. Another RA pick, they compliment eachother perfectly. Expect a lineup of talented, local selectors to take you dancing through a journey of house and electro cuts in one of the city’s newest late night spots. Hidden in the mainstream frenzy of the city centre, expect underground cuts from Annabelle, Brick Top, PHJ. WAV, LEN. 2cPete, to take you on a journey through inspiring genres.

Blur Shamrock Shindig

Where? TheCUT

When? 23:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £7 Final Release

Another one for the creature’s of habit, you can rely on Blur for your usual Tuesday Indie and Pop anthems at theCUT. Enjoy student friendly drink deals all night long, with £3 double vodka (£3 pre 12, £4.60 post 12), £3 Jager-Bombs and £3.50 Becks Pint. There’s no table bookings, no bottle shows, no ridiculous dress code, just good tunes and good vibes.

LoveDough St Patrick’s Day Special

Where? TupTup Palace

When? 23:00 – 03:00

Tickets? £8 Final Release

If the table bookings, bottle shows and ridiculous dress code is your vibe though, LoveDough is moving to a tuesday for a one-off Paddy’s day special. It’s Newcastle’s longest running weekly club night, spanning over 25 years, and has hosted parties in over 40 cities across 10 different countries worldwide. It’s had artists like A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Yxng Bane, Kojo Funds, Deno, Yungen, and many more involved at its parties, and is a known and well-established venue within the Hip-hop and RnB UK event scene. Expect resident DJ Corey Major to play the latest and greatest UK and US Hip-Hop, RnB and Garage.

Be At One St Paddy’s Day Bash!

Where? Be At One

When? 20:00 – 01:00

Tickets? Free

Get your green, get your girls, forget SkyScanner, Be At One are bringing Ireland to the Toon! It’s spinning everything from Disco to House, and bringing the Friday night floor-fillers to a Tuesday to get ya Irish jig on to. All night long deals: Exclusive St Patrick’s Day cocktail in collaboration with Jameson’s, 2 for £7 Mochatini shots, they have student deals available via the Mixr app, including £6 cocktails, and 50 per cent off single and double house spirit mixers

Feral Paddy’s Day Special: ‘St Patricks Day Sham’Rock’

Where? Grey’s Club

When? 22:30 – 03:00

Tickets? £12 Final Release

Typically held on a Friday, Feral is jumping on the Paddy’s Day bandwagon and taking over Grey’s Club for a Paddy’s Day Special. It’s what it says on the tin, but with Green VK’s and Baby Guinness flowing all night for that Irish cherry on top. With classic singalong anthems, but also a house room, this is another one for those who want a bit of everything.