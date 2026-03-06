Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

29 mins ago

From electronic to indie, here are the top five gigs this March in Newcastle to musically rejuvenate during the mid-semester lull.

Whether you’re a Lily Allen fan, or you’re looking for something less mainstream, there’ll certainly be something for you.

OBSKÜR

When: Friday 6th March 2026

Where: NX Newcastle

Nevermind New York to LA, Obskür is bringing peace to the crews of Newcastle. Lorcan McCarthy and Faustas Astrauskas have established themselves as stalwarts of the current house music scene, the synthetic keys of their legendary cut Bayside are now instantly recognisable, and their hard hitting 909’s, slick hip-hop samples and raw elements have earned them sets from the likes of Warehouse Project to Amnesia Ibiza.

Now though, the Irish duo are bringing their world-renowned sound to Newcastle’s NX, with a twist. The System is its new concept which sees Obskür play the opening and closing set, platforming the middle-men who are usually overlooked by the big names. This means you’ll not just experience the electronica of Obskür, but also Ellia Jaya, Julian Fijma and Wheats too. This one is a party for the techno-heads, and a special one for real house music fans.

Lily Allen

When: Sunday 8th March 2026

Where: O2 City Hall Newcastle

Lily Allen is bringing the relatable, honest, feminine rage of her most recent album West End Girl to Newcastle. Fuelled by her recent, very public divorce with David Harbour, the album certainly caused controversy. But this has not stopped Newcastle fans from selling out general sales, making these the most sought-after tickets in the Toon this month.

Demand for the British pop icon firmly establishes this gig as one not to miss. But don’t fret, if you’re anything like me, a trip to Five Swans, a few pints, and an impulsive attitude will swiftly snag you a resale ticket.

Cavetown

When: Wednesday 11th March 2026

Where: Boiler Shop

If you don’t recognise its name, there’s a high chance you’ve encountered its TikTok classic Boys will be Bugs at some point during lockdown. Cavetown is a significant figure in the bedroom pop-indie scene, racking up 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. It has released its newest album Running with Scissors in January, and are coming to Newcastle for its accompanying tour.

It’s also had its share of controversy, but if you’re willing to separate art from artist, then this is the perfect gig to indulge and brood in those lower feelings. It’s bound to be an unapologetic nostalgia trip to the teen angst and growing pains experienced during the Covid years.

Scouting for Girls

When: Friday 20th March 2026

Where: O2 City Hall Newcastle

Scouting for Girls? More like scouting for Geordies. Lead vocalist and guitarist Roy Stride, drummer Peter Ellard and bass guitarist Greg Churchouse are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their smash hit album, Everybody Wants To Be On TV as they come to Newcastle this month.

The gig comes in anticipation of the release of the band’s eighth studio album next week, which will coincide with the end of their extensive UK tour. The indie-pop trio tell stories with relatable lyrics lamenting the trials and tribulations of love, layering them with catchy riffs and melodies to produce fun, feel good tracks. It’s sure to keep the crowd dancing all night.

Mall Grab

When: Friday 20th March 2026

Where: Digital Newcastle

Born in Newcastle, Australia (the Geordies can’t claim this one), Jordan Alexander is a 31-year-old producer and DJ, who is celebrating 10 years of his musical identity Mall Grab. After only 10 years, Jordan has significantly carved his place in the UK house scene: He’s garnered 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify; finding particular success from Liverpool Street In The Rain, a minimalist, beautifully dirty fusion of house and techno.

It’s a perfect example of the stripped back, atmospheric electronica that defines Mall Grab’s sound. To be able to celebrate so much success after only 10 years shows this man is a living legend who is bound to keep growing. It’s another unmissable one for the ravers.

