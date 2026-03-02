Matty Healy and model fiancée Gabbriette spotted at Greggs in Newcastle Central Station

4 hours ago

The 1975 singer Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel were spotted at Newcastle Central Station on Monday 16th February, catching the attention of fans and commuters.

Matty had performed at the Utilita Arena the night before, on Sunday 15th February, at Sunday for Sammy. His set included a cover of There She Goes, The La’s classic, as well as The 1975 tracks It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You) and About You.

Gabbriette, an American it girl who was name-checked by Charli xcx in her song 360, is engaged to Matty. They announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2024.

A TikTok user, @itsktgardiner, shared a video on Tuesday 17th February showing a selfie with Gabbriette. The caption said: “Yesterday when Matty Healy and Gabbriette walked past us at Greggs in Newcastle Station.”

In the comments, the user added the pair were seen between 10.30am and 11am.

Even Greggs joined the excitement, commenting: “I bet Gabbriette loves a Vegan roll x.”

Featured image via YouTube and TikTok @itsktgardiner

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.