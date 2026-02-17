What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

1 hour ago

Choosing accommodation is basically a personality test. Are you a Park View en-suite warrior, or a Portland Green long-walk-to-lectures romantic? We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle student accommodation so you can find out which fictional main character you’re most like.

Park View:

When Harry Met Sally – Sally Albright and Harry Burns

Sally is the ultimate type A flatmate. She’d log onto the accommodation portal on five different devices just to secure Park View because she’d absolutely need an en-suite. She’d cover the brightly coloured glass whiteboard in her room with an aesthetic collage of photos from home. Sally wouldn’t even wait a full day to make a bin rota and become enemy number one to the rest of her flat. She’d use her student loan to shop at M&S and somehow justify it.

You’d catch Harry at the uni gym next door in those leggings any day of the week, or over at the Law School for debating society. Harry and Sally would be the flatmates who stay up until 4am in the kitchen after a night out, arguing about whether guys and girls can just be friends. After Harry’s sixth form girlfriend dumped him, he and Sally would commit flatcest to the horror of the rest of the flat.

Newgate Court:

Bridget Jones’s Diary – Bridget Jones

Bridget is a city girl through and through, so Newgate Court would just make sense. She’d arrive late to every lecture wearing Harri Joggers, Uggs and a different coloured Primark scarf each day, Starbucks in hand. Bridget would go all out with her outfits for socials but sometimes get the theme wrong. During freshers she would confidently walk into the wrong lecture and stay the whole time out of embarrassment.

She’d bring her notebook and pastel highlighters to every lecture to convince herself she has her life together. At the weekend you could catch Bridget at Angel Share with her friends. She would blast Olivia Dean on her speaker whilst getting ready with some Echo Falls from the SU Co-op. She wouldn’t be able to walk onto campus without seeing her messy ex talking stage who blocks and unblocks her weekly on Snapchat.

Portland Green:

Notting Hill – William Thacker

William would choose Portland Green. The long walk to lectures would give him plenty of time to overthink his long-distance situationship with a Durham Uni girl. He would walk around campus wearing a Ralph Lauren jumper he thrifted at the British Heart Foundation in Jesmond. Will would be a Vinted and Depop warrior through and through and quietly judge his friends for not shopping “ethically” enough.

William would probably study Geography and spend his free time in a quaint “hidden gem” café reading a painfully niche book while listening to Lana Del Rey on wired earphones.

Windsor Terrace:

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – Lara Jean Covey

Lara Jean would need to live close to Phil Rob for her daily library lock-ins which is why Windsor Terrace would be perfect for her. When she moved in, she’d stop at Hobbycraft so she could make bunting for the kitchen and signs for everyone’s doors. Her friends would always come over for pres in her Pinterest-perfect room, and she would be loved by her flatmates for always baking cookies to share.

The View:

Legally Blonde – Elle Woods

Elle would choose the View for its proximity to Soho and Trop. She’d never miss a Wednesday netball social, but you’d still see her at reformer pilates in Jesmond the morning after. Elle would turn up to the law building with a Flower Café strawberry matcha and her pink MacBook.

She’d host legendary pres and somehow know everyone on campus. She would be a micro-influencer on Instagram, posting perfectly curated weekly photo dumps to her thousands of followers. On Saturday mornings, you’d spot her at 1901 in a matching pink pilates set.

Wellington St Plaza:

Bend It Like Beckham – Jess

Jess would for sure choose Wellington St Plaza for its closeness to St James’ Park. She would always be first online for matchday tickets. She’d end up dating the Irish coach of her football team in a slow-burn situation that her teammates all clocked before she did. She would have her location turned off on Life 360 and tell her mum she had just been at the library all day when really, she’d been at football practice.

Featured image via YouTube