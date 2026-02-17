Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

2 hours ago

Amanda Seyfried has revealed the story behind her wildly inappropriate nickname, and yes, it really is as unhinged as you hoped. Actually, it rhymes with hinge.

The Housemaid actress stopped by The Graham Norton Show this month, sharing the sofa with Wuthering Heights co-stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. At one point, Seyfried handed host Graham Norton a gift basket cheekily labelled “from m*nge to you”, instantly setting off laughter in the studio. For the uninitiated, “m*nge” is UK slang for female genitalia, something Norton pointed out as he reminded her that’s exactly what people call her.

Elordi then cautiously asked where the nickname came from, noting the word carries the same X-rated meaning for him, back home in Australia. Seyfried confirmed the British meaning is identical, before joking that it would be far worse if she’d actually named a child that. In the US, she added, the word basically means nothing, and it’s just a nickname among friends.

The moment quickly spread online, with baffled Americans admitting they’d never heard the slang before and questioning whether she genuinely uses it. The answer: Absolutely.

Seyfried has previously explained that the nickname goes all the way back to her early Mamma Mia! days. While filming the first movie, she grew close to co-stars Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley, who played Sophie’s best friends. To mark their bond, the trio got matching foot tattoos, the word “m*nge” in tiny cursive.

Speaking later on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Seyfried said the term was used affectionately between them, which also explains her long-running Instagram handle “@mingey”. In American English, she stressed, the word carries no meaning at all.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said when she visits the UK.

She admitted the tattoo sometimes earns judgemental looks from Brits who know exactly what it translates to, but insisted she doesn’t mind. To her, it symbolises friendship, and that’s what matters.

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram