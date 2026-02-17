The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

3 hours ago

It would seem that people in the adult industry suddenly don’t want to work with Bonnie Blue. Ouch.

She’s gone viral once again in the last week, after she announced she’d celebrated one year of her infamous 1,057 men challenge by sleeping with a further 400, this time with no protection.

She called the challenge a “breeding mission” and later claimed to have obliterated the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. The previous alleged record was said to have stood at 65 people, and was achieved by Ariana Jollee in Prague in 2004.

Creators have previously spoken out about what it’s like to work with Bonnie Blue, and they had mixed reviews. As you could probably have guessed, it’s a lot – and some called the experience “traumatic”. But it seems given her recent challenge, a lot of people have been put off working with her completely.

According to Radar Online, Bonnie Blue has finally “out p*rned herself” with the latest stunt. An adult industry source told the publication: “The real fear in the industry is that she is riddled with STDs as a result of so much unprotected s*x.

“She has said she asks for proof of clean tests from all her movie participants, but some of those will need to be repeated and won’t be thorough enough, and no doubt some of the men did not wait for the gold standard clean s*x test, which has to happen three months from the last unprotected s*x contact.”

The insider added: “Also, who is regulating all this for her? Doctors? I doubt it. The reality is, Bonnie has now probably out-p*rned herself from working in the mainstream porn industry.”

Bonnie herself? She probably thrives on people talking about her. I don’t think she really cares if other people want to work with her anyway.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.