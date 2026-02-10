The Tab
Videos from the queue at Bonnie Blue event

Men waited seven hours, so here are all the grimy videos from the queue at Bonnie Blue’s event

I need to know why they were all screaming

Hayley Soen

A spiralling staircase hates to see Bonnie Blue coming. That’s because where Bonnie Blue goes, a chaotic event and a huge queue will no doubt follow. This week, she was back up to no good.

Bonnie Blue headed back to the same London mansion where her infamous 1,000 men challenge took place, and had people queueing around the block to spend time with her once again. This time, around 400 participants took part, and the men involved weren’t required to be wearing protection. This has broken another industry record. Bonnie Blue now claims she has a brand new world record, which is somehow even grimmer than the one last year.

@bonnieblueschoolies_

Another 1000 man here to see Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – bonnie

Bonnie said the focus of the challenge this time around was “completion, rather than a numbers game”, and participants who attended Saturday’s event had a longer wait, with demand so high that some were forced to endure seven hours in line for their turn.

@bonnieblueuk_

LOOOL all these people here for Bonnie Blue again

♬ original sound – bonnie

The men in the queue, which snaked around the vast mansion grounds, were given refreshments, and TikToks show how they were kept entertained. Videos show the men in blue ski masks and puffer jackets, making their way forwards in the queue, along luxury wooden stairs lined with red velvet.

@dailyclips2601

LOOOL all these people here for Bonnie Blue again

♬ original sound – Dailyclips

“New year same Bonnie,” said one video. In this one, it looks as though the men had made it to the main room where Bonnie was. There was lots of screaming, and the men in the main room were walking around, taking lots of photos and videos of the venue. It sounds as though in some videos, the hundreds of men chanted “Bonnie, Bonnie” over and over again.

@bonnieblue.aus_

New year same Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – bonnie

@bonnieblueuk_x

New year same Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – bonnie

In another clip, you can just about make out Bonnie in a room. Last year, she prepped pieces of paper with numbers on, to reflect how many people she’d slept with at a given time. In this video, she and the men appear to also be writing something down on paper, to take pictures with.

@bonnieblueschoolies_x

New year same Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – bonnie

Speaking after the event, Bonnie said: “I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

@bonnieblueschoolies

New year same Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – bonnie

I’m tired just thinking about it.

Hayley Soen

Latest

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’

