A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Because the girls will never let you down.

Anisa Chowdhury | Guides

No matter if you are chronically single, or simply traumatised by bad Hinge matches, Valentines is still calling your name. But rather than dealing with that nightmare of a man, why not spend the day with your closest circle of girls? Host a Galentines night instead. After all, who was it that held back your hair while you were bent over the toilet bowl?

Whimsical deco

No, you do not have to spend a fortune to get your place galentines ready. Some fairy lights, a pink bouquet for the table, plus a candle or two and you’re set. If you’re like me and love to go that extra mile, pick up a pink table runner from Amazon – it makes all the difference.

Trending all over my TikTok at the moment is heart-shaped paper chains, so channel your seven-year-old self and get glueing for a low effort, high reward decoration. Finishing touches could include balloons, bows or maybe some loose rose petals to scatter on the table.

Always save your empty wine bottles

The unspoken dress code

Pink and red. No exceptions. Maybe some glitter too x

Drink pink

Start the night with a drink and make your ladies a pretty pink cocktail. If you’re feeling fancy, why not throw some edible glitter in there too? I’ve nicked a TikTok recipe this year – a ‘Valentines’ (strawberry) cosmopolitan.

Alternatively, have everyone bring their favourite wine (preferably red or rosé) for a fully stocked wine night. There is really no better excuse to get wine drunk with your fellow single ladies.

This is calling to me

Carbs, carbs and more carbs

Follow the first round of cocktails with a hearty and wholesome dinner. A creamy vodka pasta has never received any complaints. If you’re into something interactive, heart-shaped pizzas are a Galentines classic. Of course, anyone who even suggests that pineapple is a worthy topping is getting judged.

For those who actually like to cook, add in a starter or a side to go with. Homemade mini sausage rolls are always my go-to. They’re quick, easy and always go down a treat. Whatever you choose, it’s got to be rich in carbs – eat your body weight in pasta to drown out the sorrows of single life.

So much better than going out to a restaurant

A wholesome activity

Do something crafty. Pinterest is absolutely flooded with cute little DIYs, perfect as a trinket for your friends to take home from your girls night. Try clay magnets, bouquet making, candle painting or even learn to embroider together. Anything works as long as it happens at a candlelit table.

For a budget-friendly option, have a go at junk journaling together. Make Valentines spreads using any and everything you can find nearby. This year, my best friend is felt. It comes in every colour under the sun, and you can do almost anything with it.

Hang it in the Louvre

A sweet treat

No girl’s night is complete without a sweet treat. Except, this is Galentines, take this chance to go all out with your desserts. I mean anything from red velvet brownies to a working chocolate fountain, whatever takes your fancy. Because you deserve something as sweet as you are.

And if you’re not much of a baker yourself, make this the activity. It’ll either be incredibly efficient or absolute chaos. A perfect representation of the best female friendships.

Paul Hollywood who?

