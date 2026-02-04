Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

The Six Nations kicks off on the 5th of February, so expect Edinburgh to be chaotic for the next month.

No need to panic though. Whether you’re a die hard fan or simply love an excuse for day drinking, here is our guide on how to navigate the tournament this year:

1. O’Neill’s

We were all sad to see The Tron be replaced with another Irish pub (probably the 50th one in the city) but newly branded O’Neill’s is the ideal location to begin your Six Nations celebrations.

With an extensive draft selection, a loyalty rewards scheme and big screens dotted throughout, what’s not to love?

2. The Pear Tree

Possibly the most lively pub to watch the Six Nations in Edinburgh. If you’re brave enough to stand outside for 3 hours then this is the place for you.

Located right next to the uni and offering plenty of student deals, The Pear Tree is definitely the place to be. Though it might be the only pub in Edinburgh where England fans outnumber Scots Queues tend to form so book to avoid disapointment.

Do be warned it’s basically a mini Pollock when there’s a game on.

3. Chanter

With a busy atmosphere, Chanter is perfect for looking for some good student discounts and Six Nations themed drinks. Chanter has got a special Six Nations menu offering Guinness inspired cocktails and shots, and of course actual Guinness.

They also have a Six Nation’s bottomless brunch for anyone looking to line their stomachs and get a few drinks in to kick start match day.

Make sure you have the Mixr app to unlock special offers.

4. Malones

Awarded the ‘Best Venue to Watch the Match 2025’ Malone’s is an ideal spot for anyone not living in the city centre. Only a 20-minute walk from Murrayfield (if anyone’s lucky enough to have secured a ticket) and offering takeaway pints for the journey.

Irish pubs truly do it best when it comes to Six Nations viewing.

5. Potterrow

A cheap and cheerful place to get your rugby fix. Offering a £6 ‘Pie and a Pint’ deal, the student union is showing all the fixtures this year on the big screen.

With some of the cheapest Guinness in Edinburgh, I know where I’ll be this Six Nations.

6. Dropkicks

Definitely the place to celebrate your teams win (or mourn their loss) this Six Nations.

With a super energetic atmosphere, live music until 3am and some cheeky student deals, Dropkicks is ideal for anyone really looking to watch the games and have a boogie at the same time.

7. EICC Fanzone

Though a bit more of a spenny option, the atmosphere here is likely to be unmatched. The Edinburgh International Conference Centre is hosting the biggest official fanzone in Scotland on the 14th of February.

Andy Nichol, former Scotland rugby captain is hosting the event for the Scotland vs England game on Valentine’s day (brilliant for anyone without a date night planned).

Perfect for anyone wanting a truly Scottish Six Nations experience and doesn’t want to splash out £300+ on a Murrayfield ticket. Make sure to buy your ticket ASAP as the event may sell out.

Featured image via Youtube