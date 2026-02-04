The Tab

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

Leah Jackson | News

Despite Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre enforcing a strict smoke-free policy since 2006, fire crews rushed to A&E after a discarded cigarette sparked a fire outside the emergency department.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning on Friday 2nd January, a peak time for A&E departments that often see an influx of patients after nights out.

Although no patients or staff suffered injuries, the incident caused significant disruption at one of the city’s busiest and most vital hospitals.

As a precaution, staff moved several patients out of A&E while Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze.

Although crews quickly brought the fire under control, hospital leaders have urged the public to respect the smoking ban, warning that even a single discarded cigarette can have serious consequences.

For Nottingham residents, QMC serves as the city’s main emergency and trauma hospital. It’s where many students end up in a crisis, whether after a night out, sports injury or mental health emergency.

According to Tom Jenkinson, Emergency and Acute Care General Manager, the fire forced staff to relocate some patients and temporarily pause A&E admissions.

He said: “We are grateful for the support given to us by the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and thankful no patients or staff came to harm.”

via Pexels

Smoking and vaping remain common across Nottingham, particularly within student life, with disposable vapes especially popular among nightlife crowds.

Jack Adlam, Director of Communications and Engagement, highlighted ongoing issues with compliance near hospital entrances.

He said: “The risks of smoking to our own health, and the health of those around us, are well known. But this incident shows the potential dangers on a much wider and more serious scale.”

The smoking ban at QMC extends beyond the buildings themselves, covering entrances, green spaces, walkways and car parks. Anyone wishing to smoke must leave the hospital grounds entirely.

For the Nottingham residents who rely on QMC, the incident serves as a reminder of how easily vital emergency services can be put at risk and why smoking is banned on hospital grounds.

Featured image via Google Maps

Leah Jackson | News

