Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

His game is insane

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Curtis Pritchard is back on Love Island All Stars again, and he somehow ALWAYS manages to get the girls. This man has dated two of the most famous Islanders in history, Maura and Ekin-Su, and somehow managed to bag Millie too… for a few days at least. His game is honestly insane, but how does he do it?!

Well, The Tab spoke to a relationship expert to find out what it is about Curtis that’s so god damn irresistible, and now it finally makes sense.

Gemma Logan told The Tab: “Curtis Pritchard returning to Love Island for the fourth time could easily feel tired or try hard. Instead, it somehow works. Again. While some Islanders rely on shock value or mystery, Curtis does something far more powerful and far rarer. He makes women feel safe, seen and chosen. That is a potent cocktail in any dating environment, especially one built on pressure, cameras and constant comparison.”

“Curtis has now been linked to Maura Higgins, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Millie Court, all strong, confident women who know their worth. That tells us a lot. He is not just lucky or in the right place at the right time. There is a consistent appeal at play.”

So, let’s break down exactly what it is about Curtis that women on Love Island go weak at the knees for.

Credit: ITV

1.  He leads with emotional confidence

First up, Curtis is “emotionally comfortable in a way many men are not, especially on reality TV”.

“He talks about feelings without flinching. He asks questions and actually listens to the answers. He validates rather than competes. For many women, that lands as deeply attractive because it signals emotional maturity,” Logan said.

“He does not posture or perform masculinity. Instead, he owns who he is. A theatre kid turned dancer who is happy to be affectionate, expressive and emotionally open. That kind of self assuredness reads as confidence without arrogance, which is the sweet spot.”

2. He makes romance feel effortless

Curtis is an old school romantic, giving out things that girls love like compliments, eye contact, thoughtful gestures and sincere conversations. He’s not about playing it cool, he’s happy to go full throttle for what he wants, and it pays off without looking like he’s trying too hard.

“In an environment where a lot of Islanders hedge their bets and avoid vulnerability, Curtis leans in. Women tend to respond to that because clarity feels reassuring. Knowing where you stand is attractive. Being chosen openly is attractive. Curtis does both,” the expert told The Tab.

Credit: ITV

3. He is disarming, not intimidating

The Love Islander also has this tendency to put people at ease. “He is physically fit and confident, yet his energy is soft. He does not dominate conversations or try to outshine his partner. Instead, he creates space for women to be fully themselves,” the expert continued.

“This is particularly appealing to high-profile women who are used to being pursued for status or looks. With Curtis, the connection feels more personal. He flirts with warmth rather than bravado. That makes attraction feel safer and more genuine.”

4. He is comfortable being the devoted one

Curtis doesn’t care about being too full on either, and one of the 29-year-old’s “biggest strengths” is that he isn’t afraid of “being the one who cares more”.

“He will reassure. He will check in. He will commit publicly. That goes against the dating culture many women are exhausted by, where emotional distance is mistaken for desirability,” Logan said. “Curtis offers something refreshing. Consistency. When someone shows up the same way every day, it builds trust. Trust is not boring. Trust is magnetic.” Honestly, I get it.

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry's Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She's a tattoo artist

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby's furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this

