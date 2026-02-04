Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

46 mins ago

I adore Belle Hassan. I want that on record. Belle is the best decision Love Island All Stars casting has ever made, and is exactly what the “All Star” version of the show is all about.

In the last few episodes, Belle has been the centre of the drama. And it’s a drama she definitely didn’t want. She was invited, alongside other Islanders, over to Villa USA. In a Casa Amor-esque twist, a bunch of Love Island USA bombshells were there waiting, in an attempt to tease the UK Islanders out of their current couples. But, her relationship was broken down back home.

Belle decided to keep it respectful with bombshell Carrington, despite having a connection with him. She kept their convos PG, and didn’t kiss him when he suggested it. But back home, Sean admitted himself he was having “flirty chats” with Lucinda, and they forgot Belle even existed.

When Belle returned and found out what had gone on, she erupted. She called Lucinda “not a girls’ girl” and told her to “go away” when she wanted to chat. She then gave her glaring dirty looks when all the girls sat together. “That’s not my woman,” she told the other girls of Lucinda, and branded her a “snake” who she would never associate with.

Going in on Sean, she added: “You’re not f*cking sorry. Because you were sorry the first time. You were sorry the second time. What, a third time you’re sorry and you want me to believe that?”.

In a world where women are singled out as “crazy”, “psychos” and “too angry” I adored watching Belle be the epitome of female rage. It was an unapologetic explosion of her feelings, and she didn’t for one second give in to the suppression of women’s emotions and bite her tongue.

Nothing she said was an overreaction. Nothing she said was too dramatic. It was valid, on point, and delivered perfectly. She said what she needed to say, in a way I only wish I could articulate feelings. If watching a woman get angry and express her feelings makes you uncomfortable, don’t watch reality TV. You clearly don’t want a reality.

If you think Belle was “overreacting”, you’re part of the problem. Belle’s upset isn’t up for your approval, so don’t attempt to simplify her pain. As she said when she told Sean this wasn’t even the first time he’d upset her, this wasn’t her reacting to just one moment, it was the weight of a pattern.

Belle has also spoken about being disappointed in relationships in the past, so she’s fed up of disrespect from men. Stop telling women how to feel, or how to react to situations. Women are fed up, we’re bored. And we deserve better.

On her original series of Love Island, Belle was famed for absolutely socking it to Anton at the Love Island Club. In 2019, Belle was coupled up with Anton, who had given his number to a girl in a shop during a challenge. In general, he treated Belle terribly. Yet again, when she was out of sight, she was out of mind. The same old story, seven years earlier.

remember when belle ended anton at the love island club villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Vp10SpY2v3 — َ (@eunwooleighanne) July 11, 2024

When Belle found out what had happened, it all kicked off as the Islanders left the villa. “You’ve mugged me off, you’ve embarrassed me,” she said to a silent Anton. “I am what I am and I’ll stand by that.”

Belle has always been a woman not afraid to share her feelings. She’s on national TV for all to see, not afraid to be at her most vulnerable, raw and real. Love Island, we need more of that.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.