Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

She didn’t even view it before she bought it

3 hours ago

Using all the cash from her many Love Island appearances, just weeks ago Lucinda Strafford revealed she had bought her first house. She’s 26, and said she was a first time buyer, but didn’t even view her home before she made an offer.

She’s made a fortune on Love Island, so it’s no surprise the house is big. Lucinda has been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars. She literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago.

Just a week before joining the Love Island All Stars villa, Lucinda shared a full tour on YouTube of her new pad. Plus, she’s being going on about it on TikTok loads. She didn’t view it, because she was on Love Island Games busy making six figures when it was on the market. Fair enough.

“Welcome to my first home — an empty house tour before renovations,” she said. “I only got my keys a couple of days ago, so this video shows my house exactly as it is — empty, untouched, and full of potential.”

The house boasts a huge, modern kitchen, private garden, and master bedroom with an en-suite. It has five bedrooms in total, and they have en-suites, too. In the video she said she’s going to be doing some renovations, aiming for “French older money vibes”.

The home already has a log burner, but she described wanting to add things like a chandelier to one of the main rooms. Lucinda also discussed plans to add a wine cellar, an office and a walk-in-wardrobe.

On top of it all, quite literally, the house comes with a recently converted secret loft. “There are so many surprises in this house – including a huge loft I only discovered after getting the keys. I can’t wait to show you how everything evolves over time,” Lucinda said.

She added: “Fun fact: I actually bought this house without ever viewing it in person. I was quarantining for Love Island Games when the offer went in — and didn’t even know it had been accepted until after filming finished.

“This house marks the start of a brand-new chapter for me, and I’m so excited to bring you along on the full home journey.”

Of course, she’s already set up an Instagram account for her home. It’s called Home By Lucinda, and shares tours and updates.

Watch the full house tour Lucinda shared on YouTube:

