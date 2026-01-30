The Tab
Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

To get themselves ready for their second time on Love Island (or third or fourth for some), the cast of All Stars 2026 got some serious cosmetic work ahead of the villa. Fillers hate to see them coming.

Our fav Islanders are flawless. And that comes at a price. Some got their teeth done, others had nose jobs and a whole range of injectables before going to South Africa. And overall, it cost them loads. Here’s a roundup of all the Love Island All Stars currently in the 2026 villa who had cosmetic work ahead of coming back to the show.

Ciaran

Whooooos Emmaaa?! 🤔@Love Island @Nicole Samuel and @Ciaran Davies visit UK Smiles! 🦷🏝️ Out with old composite bonding ❌ in with brand new Emax Laminate Veneers! ✅ Nicole had grown tired with her old composite bonding, due to its shape and shade. We carefully removed the old bonding and replaced it with brand new, minimal prep Emax Laminate Veneers. The result is truly stunning! ✈️🏝️🦷 #veneersturkey #uksmiles #emaxveneers #loveisland

After Love Island 2024, Ciaran went and got his teeth done with his ex Nicole. So, you might have noticed his smile looking a little different in the All Stars villa. He got veneers in Turkey through UK Smiles. They got Emax Laminate veneers, which including the Turkey travel and hotel in the package, costs £4,480.

He also had a skin treatment ahead of the All Stars villa, which would have cost around £50-£100.

Jess

Non-surgical rhinoplasty goals ✨ Dermal filler magic. #beforeandafter #nonsurgicaltreatment #pixietiplift

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Jess works in aesthetics, so it’s no surprise hers is one of the biggest glow ups in Love Island history. She’s been having tweakments since the age of 18, including filler and Botox. Ahead of All Stars, there is a video of Jess getting a procedure done to her nose. She got a “new nose”, which the brand said cost her £220. Jess also regularly gets her hair extensions and lashes done.

Her regular fillers were probably free for her, given she has her own brand to get it done with.

Lucinda

@Lucinda #fyp #filler

♬ I Know What You Want x Madison Calley – Madison Calley

Lucinda visited an aesthetics clinic with various locations across the UK and got a range of procedures done. The clinic shared before and after pictures of her, and replied in the comments that she had tear trough filler, chin filler and a jawline slimming treatment. She has also had lip fillers, and profhilo skin booster injections.

So, let’s break down the costs of these. The clinic on its website has a breakdown of its prices. Tear trough filler is £295, chin filler £90, and jawline slimming is £210. Lip filler depends on how much injected, but can cost up to £290. The profhilo facial is £200. So, Lucinda’s total was £1,085.

Helena

@HELENA FORD always good to see you ✨🩷

♬ i just needed a holiday – Amber | UK & Travel

Helena had a big glow up before the Love Island 2025 villa, and she wanted to keep this up for All Stars. She went to the same company as Lucinda, and she has chin and lip filler. On Instagram, there’s a further video of her getting semi-permanent lip blush. The lip treatment can cost around £300, so it’s estimated in total Helena spent £680.

Sean

Thank you ✨ #loveislanduk#loveislandallstars#fyp

♬ Starry Eyed – Ellie Goulding

Sean wanted to make sure his skin was in tip-top condition for the villa. He visited a clinic for a skin boosting treatment. This costs £55.

