The Tab

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Prior to his time on All Stars, Jack Keating’s ex blasted him on Instagram and made several claims about him as a father.

Jack was first on Love Island during the 2022 series. He arrived for Casa Amor, didn’t really do much, and was then sent packing. What perked everyone’s interest more, was when literally months after being on the show, Jack announced he’d become a dad.

It was later revealed his baby’s mother is Keely Iqbal, and they were not together. She is believed to have been one month pregnant when Jack was in Casa Amor. Now, Jack’s daughter Maya lives in England with her mother, whilst Jack is based in Dublin.

After giving birth, Keely posted on Instagram a full statement about Jack. She said she was “by herself” during the pregnancy, and claimed daughter Maya had been introduced to “random women” Jack was dating. Jack had a girlfriend at the time, who he has since split with.

Jack Keating's ex posting on Instagram about their baby

via Instagram

Keely shared a photo of Jack and his then girlfriend, and said: “‘I was introduced to this girl the other day and not told who she was. Jack’s entire family let my baby around this complete stranger without my permission after me and Jack agreed to not introduce partners to her early. My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected.”

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

She then claimed Jack was absent during the pregnancy. I mean, he was in the villa for some of it. “Just so you all know I did that entire pregnancy by myself,’ she said. “And now my baby’s being introduced to random women he’s dated for two weeks. You were in Ibiza a few weeks ago mate sh*gging everyone.”

Keely then began tagging Jack’s family members in posts, and called them “weird” for “‘letting this girl in your home” when Keely was visiting with Maya, “without checking” if she was ok with it.

Jack did not respond to the claims at the time, but from his side of things has since said co-parenting is going well. Speaking to The Tab ahead of going onto All Stars, Jack explained: “I found out early [after leaving Love Island 2022] that I was going to be a dad. It was a whirlwind. At first, I was nervous about co-parenting, but my family have made it great and they’re super supportive.”

He added: “It’s tough for girls dating a single dad. They have to deal with me, and my daughter’s mum.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @jackkeating11 and @keely.arts

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Love Island couple Millie and Liam

Revealed: The messy back and forth Millie and Liam had about each appearing on All Stars

Then and now promo pictures of the Love Island All Stars 2026 show who’s changed hugely

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Latest

Review: A Breakfast of Eels

Zeynah Yusuf

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

2026 QS Europe Rankings have been released: Here’s where Durham University placed

May Thomson

Durham received a score of 86.9

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie together events

Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Suchismita Ghosh

Before this, they were together all the time

The social cost of being unbothered

Scarlet Richards

Is being unbothered a privilege?

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speaker heckled by Green Party candidate

An Admin

Kathryn Fisher was given a verbal caution for her behaviour towards the Reform councillor

Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were signs five years ago

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Ellissa Bain

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

Hebe Hancock

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Teviot Row House

Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

Jamie Calder

The student union is back (finally)

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

Hayley Soen

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’

Review: A Breakfast of Eels

Zeynah Yusuf

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

2026 QS Europe Rankings have been released: Here’s where Durham University placed

May Thomson

Durham received a score of 86.9

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie together events

Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Suchismita Ghosh

Before this, they were together all the time

The social cost of being unbothered

Scarlet Richards

Is being unbothered a privilege?

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speaker heckled by Green Party candidate

An Admin

Kathryn Fisher was given a verbal caution for her behaviour towards the Reform councillor

Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were signs five years ago

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Ellissa Bain

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

Hebe Hancock

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Teviot Row House

Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

Jamie Calder

The student union is back (finally)

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

Hayley Soen

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’