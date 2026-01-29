‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

3 hours ago

Prior to his time on All Stars, Jack Keating’s ex blasted him on Instagram and made several claims about him as a father.

Jack was first on Love Island during the 2022 series. He arrived for Casa Amor, didn’t really do much, and was then sent packing. What perked everyone’s interest more, was when literally months after being on the show, Jack announced he’d become a dad.

It was later revealed his baby’s mother is Keely Iqbal, and they were not together. She is believed to have been one month pregnant when Jack was in Casa Amor. Now, Jack’s daughter Maya lives in England with her mother, whilst Jack is based in Dublin.

After giving birth, Keely posted on Instagram a full statement about Jack. She said she was “by herself” during the pregnancy, and claimed daughter Maya had been introduced to “random women” Jack was dating. Jack had a girlfriend at the time, who he has since split with.

Keely shared a photo of Jack and his then girlfriend, and said: “‘I was introduced to this girl the other day and not told who she was. Jack’s entire family let my baby around this complete stranger without my permission after me and Jack agreed to not introduce partners to her early. My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected.”

She then claimed Jack was absent during the pregnancy. I mean, he was in the villa for some of it. “Just so you all know I did that entire pregnancy by myself,’ she said. “And now my baby’s being introduced to random women he’s dated for two weeks. You were in Ibiza a few weeks ago mate sh*gging everyone.”

Keely then began tagging Jack’s family members in posts, and called them “weird” for “‘letting this girl in your home” when Keely was visiting with Maya, “without checking” if she was ok with it.

Jack did not respond to the claims at the time, but from his side of things has since said co-parenting is going well. Speaking to The Tab ahead of going onto All Stars, Jack explained: “I found out early [after leaving Love Island 2022] that I was going to be a dad. It was a whirlwind. At first, I was nervous about co-parenting, but my family have made it great and they’re super supportive.”

He added: “It’s tough for girls dating a single dad. They have to deal with me, and my daughter’s mum.”

