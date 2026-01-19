Then and now promo pictures of the Love Island All Stars 2026 show who’s changed hugely

3 hours ago

If you look back at then and now pictures of our current Love Island All Stars, you can see the stark difference in some of them. Some of our returning Islanders were first in the villa years and years ago, and have had massive transformations since then.

As we all know, historically, the Love Island photographer doesn’t always get the best shots of the cast. Over the years, many have been done dirty. That being said, the All Stars piccies seem to be much better.

Here’s a then and now look at the promo pictures the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast had taken when they were first in the villa, against their return.

Jess Harding

Jess won the show in 2023. In three short years she’s changed her vibe a lot. The different hair styling and ditching the lashes has made a huge change to her overall look.

Sean Stone

Sean hasn’t changed loads since he was in the 2024 villa, it just maybe looks as though he might have had his teeth done?

Belle Hassan

Belle has had one of the biggest changes of all the All Stars 2026 cast members. I loved her blonde hair back in the 2019 villa, but I’m utterly obsessed with her brunette moment.

Charlie Frederick

Charlie from Love Island 2018 and Charlie from All Stars are not the same person. End of. He was just 23 then, and is 30 now. A buzzcut honestly works wonders.

Millie Court

Millie won the show in 2021. Since then, the blonde bob has gone and her lips are looking slightly fuller. She was just 24 then, and is 29 now.

Ciaran Davies

Ciaran was first in the villa when the promo pics were taken against that yellow wooden wall, and really weren’t giving. It looks as though since then he’s just got a haircut and shaved his chest. Fair.

Whitney Adebayo

It’s only been a couple of years since Whitney was first on the show, but her vibe has changed massively.

Shaq Muhammad

My only reaction to seeing then and now pictures of Shaq from his first time on Love Island to All Stars is just, aww!! He looked like such a baby!! I’m loving the new hair down style. Shaq was 24 when he was first on the show, and is 27 now.

Helena Ford

Helena was in the 2025 villa, so understandably hasn’t changed much in six months. But, she has changed her approach to things. Speaking of her first time on the show, Helena told The Tab: “I was robbed. It didn’t go how I wanted so I thought I’d throw myself back into it and go for it. This time, I just want to actually settle down.”

Tommy Bradley

Tommy was also only on the show six months ago, so I’m not sure what sort of huge change we could have expected here.

Leanne Amaning

Um, what?! I hardly even recognised Leanne from one season to another. If you’d told me these were two completely different people, I’d believe you.

Jack Keating

Jack Keating’s Love Island glow up needs to be studied. The first time he was on the show he looked like a child, now he has one himself!

Scott van-der-Sluis

Scott was a menace then, and he’s a menace now. He’s just had an entire sleeve done and has grown hair… everywhere.

Samie Elishi

Samie is back with her third promo pic, having already appeared on All Stars before. During her initial stint in the villa, she looked loads younger. To be fair to her, she’s taken a fierce picture every single time.

Konnor Ewudzi

We didn’t really get to see much of Konnor the first time he was in the villa. The main difference in him appearance-wise is that he’s cut his hair, and is now rocking some blonde tips.

AJ Bunker

AJ looks miles different to when she first appeared on the show, five years ago in 2021. After she left the villa, AJ spoke about having her fillers dissolved, which may be behind her change. She had £1,000 worth of fillers removed from her face.

“As some of you may have seen, prior to Love Island I made the biggest mistake going too far with filler in the panic of feeling like I had to look a certain way for TV,” she said. “I tried to iron out imperfections that I thought I saw on myself, however they weren’t really there. I panicked and got too much done, but didn’t see the change it made to my face. Since leaving the villa and watching my episodes back, I hardly recognised myself on the screen.”

