The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

4 hours ago

For some of the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast, it’s been absolutely ages since they were first in the villa. For others, they were here just six months ago in the summer series trying to find love.

So, it differs as to whether much growing up has been done in between their first times on the show, and now. Some have said they feel more mature these days, and ready to find love. Others really haven’t changed one bit.

So, here’s how old all the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast are now, compared to their ages when they were first on the show.

Belle Hassan

Age: 27

Age then: 21

Belle was so young when she was first on the show back in 2019, aged just 21. She’s 27 now, and ready to find love again. It can’t really go much worse than when she left the villa with Anton – they broke up just weeks later because he was more obsessed with Craig David than her. Yes, really.

Sean Stone

Age: 26

Age then: 24

Sean was in the 2024 villa, and left with Matilda. The sweet shop owner told The Tab ahead of coming back that his biggest regret was making so many sweet puns with the girls, but, it doesn’t look like he’s scaling them back.

Whitney Adebayo

Age: 28

Age then: 25

Whitney has been through a lot since she was first on the show. She was 25 then, and is 28 now. Since the first time, she’s broken up with Lochan and their breakup was seriously messy, with threats of legal action.

Charlie Frederick

Age: 30

Age then: 23

Charlie is 30 now, and was first on Love Island a full seven years ago, aged 23. I can’t believe his incredible glow up?!

Millie Court

Age: 29

Age then: 24

Millie has been really pushing how much she wants an older guy now, and that’s because it’s been a full five years for her since the show.

Before heading into the villa, Millie told The Tab it “wasn’t a straight yes” when she was approached for All Stars as she was “hesitant” if she wanted to do it. But, she said she feels much more prepared this time around for drama, and is looking forward to what’s to come. “I love a flirt and I love meeting new people,” she said. “I’m in a good headspace now to deal with the drama and have fun. I’m more prepared now.”

Ciaran Davies

Age: 22

Age then: 21

Ciaran was in the villa one year ago, and made it to the final with Nicole. “I’ve done a bit of dating whilst being single, clearly it hasn’t gone well for me,” Ciaran said. “I’m giving Love Island a second shot and I want to find ‘the one’. I definitely have unfinished business with the villa!”

Jess Harding

Age: 25

Age then: 22

Jess was just 22 when she won the show in 2023 with Sammy. Her ex has been on All Stars, and now she’s giving it a go too.

Shaq Muhammad

Age: 27

Age then: 24

Shaq is 27 now, and was 24 when he left the show with Tanya. He spoke to Belle about how a lap dance was behind his split from Tanya after the show, so let’s hope that’s all behind him.

Leanne Amaning

Age: 28

Age then: 22

It’s been a full six years since Leanne was first on the show. After her stint, she left the villa single. Leanne told The Tab she’s been “single for a while now” so thought this year was perfect to do All Stars. “The streets are hell,” she added, and said the villa might give her better dating options. I mean, fair.

Tommy Bradley

Age: 22

Age then: 22

Tommy was one of the younger Islanders when he was first on the show this summer, and he’s still the same age now. Ahead of the show he was exchanging flirty DMs with Jess, so do we think he’ll be settling down this time?

Helena Ford

Age: 29

Age then: 29

It’s only been six months or so since Helena was first in the villa, so no real change for her. Speaking of her first time on the show, Helena told The Tab: “I was robbed. It didn’t go how I wanted so I thought I’d throw myself back into it and go for it. This time, I just want to actually settle down.”

Jack Keating

Age: 26

Age then: 23

Jack Keating has done a LOT of growing up since he was first in the villa. Mainly because he’s become a father since then.

“My priorities for a relationship have changed since becoming a dad,” he told The Tab. “I want someone who’s family orientated, more maternal and great with kids. I want more kids. It’s tough for girls dating a single dad. They have to deal with me, and my daughter’s mum.”

Scott van-der-Sluis

Age: 25

Age then: 22

Scott’s been around the block now, with this being his fourth time in a Love Island villa. I think that proves he’s not changed one bit.

