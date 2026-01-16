The Tab

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

On last night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, Shaq gave us a confusing breakdown on how his breakup with Tanya went down, so let’s see what she’s actually said.

Shaq and Tanya were on the winter season of Love Island back in 2023, and finished in fourth place. They lasted a year together before announcing their breakups on Instagram Stories in August 2024.

In a conversation with Belle, Shaq said they broke up because, when he went on a boys’ trip to Miami, he got a lap dance from a dancer there.

Tanya spoke about the incident on a Twitch livestream.

“He comes back home the day that I graduated from uni, guys. I took one look at him, and I knew something was off.”

After getting weird vibes from Shaq, Tanya asked to go through his phone, and that’s where she claims she found incriminating evidence of his infidelity. But that wasn’t the only other thing that led to the breakup.

In another podcast interview with fellow Islanders Whitney and Kaz, Tanya explained how the relationship took a turn for the worse when they moved in together.

“I feel like from him, he needed to mature a little bit because guys mature very slowly,” she said. “And then I feel like he was having his epiphany of maturing in our relationship, but then it’s at the expense of my feelings that you’re maturing, and it’s not good enough.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaq (@shaq24s_)

Tanya added: “I always said from the beginning, ‘Please, if you ever change your mind or you feel some type of way, you feel like you want to play outside, just say it because if I get embarrassed I’m out I’m not going to be that couple that people are like, ‘Yeah we saw him in the club, he was different’.”

Shaq denied that he did anything “sexual”, saying on his Instagram Story: “I did not, while I was with Tanya, I did not have sex with anyone. I didn’t kiss anyone, I didn’t do anything sexual with anyone.”

Tanya hasn’t said anything since her ex entered the villa.

