We found out exactly what went down in the secret DMs between Jess and Tommy before All Stars

The moment they walked into the Love Island All Stars villa, Tommy declared he and former winner Jess had been in each other’s DMs. Classic.

Tommy said it was Jess who slid in, to congratulate him on how well he did in the 2025 villa. Then, the pair got a bit sketchy on what was really said, and had differing views about how deep it all was.

But don’t you worry. Ahead of going into the All Stars villa, Tommy chatted with The Tab all about the secret DMs he and Jess shared after his first time on Love Island. It turns out, they were flirtier than it seemed.

So, what was said in the DMs between Jess and Tommy before Love Island All Stars?

On the show, Tommy said Jess DM’d him to say well done when he first left the villa. He then said things continued, including her drunk messaging him asking for a lift home at 2am.

Speaking to The Tab, Tommy described their message exchange as “flirty” and said they were actually not straight after the show. Tommy said Jess was actually messaging him in November, so him leaving the villa was just an excuse to break the ice, as it was quite “out the blue” when she messaged.

“I was exchanging some pretty flirty DMs with Jess Harding in November,” he said. “It was out of the blue, she DM’d me saying I did well [on Love Island] and it turned flirty. We DM’d quite a lot. We spoke about meeting up, but we never did.”

He added: “Nothing really came of it, she’s a nice girl. I haven’t seen her in a while.” Well, now he has!

