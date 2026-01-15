Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Jack Keating has just arrived back in our lives in the cast of All Stars, so is anyone else getting instant flashbacks to when he suddenly announced he’d had a baby after his first Love Island stint?

Jack was on the show during the 2022 series. He arrived for Casa Amor, didn’t really do much, and was then sent packing. What perked everyone’s interest more, was when literally months after being on the show, Jack announced he’d become a dad. The maths just simply didn’t add up.

Everyone was mutually shocked when Jack Keating announced he’d welcomed a baby… less than nine months after he’d been in Casa Amor. The timeline didn’t add up. He announced he had already welcomed a baby girl, just eight months after being on Love Island.

At the time he announced the news, people were confused. “Someone was carrying your baby when you went on Love Island? You’re joking 😮,” whilst someone else said: “I’m so confused. The maths isn’t adding up.”

It was later revealed his baby’s mother is Keely Iqbal, and they were not together. She is believed to have been one month pregnant when Jack was in Casa Amor. In October 2022, she posted on her Instagram saying: “Five months of growing you 💕”. So, she became pregnant some time around late May to early June that year. Jack entered the villa on July 1st.

Speaking to The Tab ahead of going onto All Stars, Jack explained: “I found out early [after leaving Love Island 2022] that I was going to be a dad. It was a whirlwind. At first, I was nervous about co-parenting, but my family have made it great and they’re super supportive.”

He’s now spoken about being a single dad

Speaking more about being a single dad and co-parenting, Jack said his family have made the experience a lot easier for him. He explained it’s difficult with his child living in England, but he’s now ready to find love again.

“My priorities for a relationship have changed since becoming a dad,” he told The Tab. “I want someone who’s family orientated, more maternal and great with kids. I want more kids. It’s tough for girls dating a single dad. They have to deal with me, and my daughter’s mum.”

Jack’s daughter Maya lives in England with her mother, whilst Jack is based in Dublin. He has a radio show there, but has said he aims in the future to move to somewhere in England – maybe with whoever he meets in the All Stars villa!

