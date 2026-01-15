The Tab

It’s clearly changed, so here’s the full Love Island All Stars schedule for the rest of the week

Stability is not in the room with us

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

After a chaotic week, we finally have a Love Island All Stars 2026 schedule. The show was meant to be kicking off on Monday this week, but due to wildfires in South Africa, filming was halted.

Yesterday, ITV confirmed the show is back on and launching tonight (Thursday 15th), with an extra episode being thrown in on Saturday for good measure. It’s finally time to watch the new cast step into the villa, and crack on.

During the first episode, the original Islanders will be greeted into the villa by Maya Jama, who will then reveal who is coupled with who, following a previous public vote to match up the Islanders.

So, here’s the full Love Island All Stars 2026 schedule for the rest of the week, until it all settles down and goes back to normal.

Love Island All Stars

via ITV

The Love Island All Stars 2026 schedule changes won’t last forever

We’re finally heading back to normality, and January has been saved. The launch show will air on Thursday, 15th January. There will also be an an extra episode on Saturday on ITV2 at 9pm – in the slot where the Unseen Bits highlights show would have usually been.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The wait is over… Love Island: All Stars launches tomorrow night (Thursday 15th January) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Plus, for the first time ever, there’ll be an extra full episode on Saturday night (17th Jan) at 9pm, too.”

So, here’s the full schedule for the week:

  • Thursday 15th January – 9pm to 10:35pm
  • Friday 16th January – 9pm to 10:05pm
  • Saturday 17th January – 9pm to 10:05pm
  • Sunday 18th January – 9pm to 10:05pm

As of next week, Love Island All Stars will go back to its Sunday to Friday at 9pm slot. All episodes are on ITV2 and ITVX.

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

