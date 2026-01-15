It’s clearly changed, so here’s the full Love Island All Stars schedule for the rest of the week

Stability is not in the room with us

After a chaotic week, we finally have a Love Island All Stars 2026 schedule. The show was meant to be kicking off on Monday this week, but due to wildfires in South Africa, filming was halted.

Yesterday, ITV confirmed the show is back on and launching tonight (Thursday 15th), with an extra episode being thrown in on Saturday for good measure. It’s finally time to watch the new cast step into the villa, and crack on.

During the first episode, the original Islanders will be greeted into the villa by Maya Jama, who will then reveal who is coupled with who, following a previous public vote to match up the Islanders.

So, here’s the full Love Island All Stars 2026 schedule for the rest of the week, until it all settles down and goes back to normal.

The Love Island All Stars 2026 schedule changes won’t last forever

We’re finally heading back to normality, and January has been saved. The launch show will air on Thursday, 15th January. There will also be an an extra episode on Saturday on ITV2 at 9pm – in the slot where the Unseen Bits highlights show would have usually been.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The wait is over… Love Island: All Stars launches tomorrow night (Thursday 15th January) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Plus, for the first time ever, there’ll be an extra full episode on Saturday night (17th Jan) at 9pm, too.”

So, here’s the full schedule for the week:

Thursday 15th January – 9pm to 10:35pm

Friday 16th January – 9pm to 10:05pm

Saturday 17th January – 9pm to 10:05pm

Sunday 18th January – 9pm to 10:05pm

As of next week, Love Island All Stars will go back to its Sunday to Friday at 9pm slot. All episodes are on ITV2 and ITVX.

