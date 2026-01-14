Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

3 hours ago

The start date for Love Island All Stars 2026 has been confirmed, after wildfires delayed filming. This weekend, ITV announced the start of the show had been delayed following wildfires in South Africa, near the villa. It said in a statement that for the safety of the Islanders and crew, filming had been postponed.

At the weekend, Love Island said: “Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed. Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

The show was meant to be kicking off on Monday this week, but now we have a new date confirmed. The launch show will air on Thursday, 15th January. There will also be an an extra episode on Saturday on ITV2 at 9pm – in the slot where the Unseen Bits highlights show would have usually been.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The wait is over… Love Island: All Stars launches tomorrow night (Thursday 15th January) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Plus, for the first time ever, there’ll be an extra full episode on Saturday night (17th Jan) at 9pm, too.”

The show has since shared a video of Maya Jama, announcing the big news from South Africa. The caption reads: “Maya’s got her rollers in, so that only means one thing: All Stars is back on, baby! Watch the launch at 9pm on Thursday.”

A previous source claimed ITV was aiming to get filming underway again today (Wednesday 14th) so the first episode could follow. It looks as though that all went to plan. January is saved!

