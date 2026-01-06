The Tab

Guys, FOUR bombshells for Love Island All Stars have already leaked and the drama is huge

This is going to be big

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Despite the Love Island All Stars cast for 2026 literally only being confirmed yesterday, already a bunch of bombshells have been leaked. Plus, they’re good.

Yesterday, the full lineup for the South Africa villa was announced by ITV. It contains two former winners, recent Islanders, older Islanders, and those coming back for their redemption arcs. As usual, it’s shaping up to be a series full of twists, turns and chaos.

But just as we’re getting to terms with who the OGs will be, it’s been reported we already know four of the Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells! I need to sit down for this.

The four names in the mix for a return really are show legends. Three of them have already been on All Stars, and they all have unfinished business to settle. According to The Sun, the four Islanders have already flown to South Africa and are prepping for their big entrances.

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

Apparently returning after appearing in All Stars last year will be Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint and Samie Elishi. Alongside them is Love Island veteran, Scott van-der-Sluis. He’s been on Love Island Games and Love Island USA, since his 2023 stint.

A source told The Sun: “Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell.”

ITV has not commented on the rumours. But either way, this would be massive. Love Island All Stars 2026, the third series of the show, kicks off on Monday, January 12th. ITV has revealed that the 2026 series will be the longest ever. It’s running for a bumper six weeks, whereas usually All Stars is five weeks long.

Get me there now!

