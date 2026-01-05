The Tab

When does Love Island All Stars start? All the juicy details you need ahead of series three

It’s the longest All Stars ever!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

We’re getting to the time when Love Island All Stars 2026 is finally about to start. The cast has just been announced, and any time now Maya Jama will be flying out to South Africa to be our host once again.

It might be absolutely bitter outside for us at home, but very very soon a fresh bunch of Islanders are heading for some January sun and the hope of finding love again. We really don’t have long to wait, and it’s looking like a scorcher!

Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

So, When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island All Stars 2026, the third series of the show, kicks off on Monday, January 12th. ITV has revealed that the 2026 series will be the longest ever. It’s running for a bumper six weeks, whereas usually All Stars is five weeks long. Exciting!

The first episode starts at 9pm on ITV2 and is a huge start. It will go on for an entire hour and 35 minutes, wrapping up at 10:35pm. The show will then follow its usual schedule of every night at 9pm, except for Saturdays when it will be the best bits roundup of the week.

The lineup for the 2026 villa contains previous villains, those wanting justice from their original seasons, and even two winners. Former winners Jess Harding and Millie Court are back once again.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

A source told The Sun: “Millie and Jess are both loved by fans, who will be really rooting for them second time round. Jess has been largely single since her time on Love Island and has been single since the summer. They’re both huge characters and are going to shine in South Africa.”

See the full cast here. Get me to 9pm on Monday 12th January right now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

In full: Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back in the villa next week

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it