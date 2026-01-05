When does Love Island All Stars start? All the juicy details you need ahead of series three

4 hours ago

We’re getting to the time when Love Island All Stars 2026 is finally about to start. The cast has just been announced, and any time now Maya Jama will be flying out to South Africa to be our host once again.

It might be absolutely bitter outside for us at home, but very very soon a fresh bunch of Islanders are heading for some January sun and the hope of finding love again. We really don’t have long to wait, and it’s looking like a scorcher!

So, When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island All Stars 2026, the third series of the show, kicks off on Monday, January 12th. ITV has revealed that the 2026 series will be the longest ever. It’s running for a bumper six weeks, whereas usually All Stars is five weeks long. Exciting!

The first episode starts at 9pm on ITV2 and is a huge start. It will go on for an entire hour and 35 minutes, wrapping up at 10:35pm. The show will then follow its usual schedule of every night at 9pm, except for Saturdays when it will be the best bits roundup of the week.

The lineup for the 2026 villa contains previous villains, those wanting justice from their original seasons, and even two winners. Former winners Jess Harding and Millie Court are back once again.

A source told The Sun: “Millie and Jess are both loved by fans, who will be really rooting for them second time round. Jess has been largely single since her time on Love Island and has been single since the summer. They’re both huge characters and are going to shine in South Africa.”

See the full cast here. Get me to 9pm on Monday 12th January right now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.