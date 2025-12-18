A start date is locked in, and the first Islanders for Love Island All Stars 2026 are ‘confirmed’

2 hours ago

During December you might not really be feeling in the mood to settle into a new series of Love Island, but All Stars 2026 is literally just days away. Plus, it’s shaping up well.

There are a few Islanders who have been reported to have signed up, and even more rumoured names for the cast. Plus, just this week, the start date has been confirmed, alongside some other juicy details ahead of it kicking off in South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

The start date for Love Island All Stars 2026 has been confirmed

Love Island All Stars is always in January, and the 2026 series is set to kick off in the New Year. ITV is yet to spill the news, but it’s been widely reported that the series will kick off Monday, January 12th.

The show always starts on a Monday, and this date lines up with every other start date from previous seasons. ITV is also said to have revealed that the 2026 series will be the longest ever. Exciting!

The All Stars cast list is said to be full of icons

There are a lot of names being rumoured for the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026, including a few who are said to be “confirmed” for the new villa.

According to The Sun, Scott van‑der‑Sluis will be back once again. Scott was in the 2023 villa, and then went on to do Love Island USA, and Love Island Games. Apparently his brother got a bit drunk and leaked that he’s coming back again. Messy!

Love Island 2019 legend Belle Hassan is apparently “confirmed” and The Sun is reporting she’s already filmed her entrance video for the All Stars villa. She’s good to go! The publication has also said former winner Millie Court will back on the hunt for love again, following her split from Liam.

Another winner apparently eyeing up a return is 2023’s Jess Harding. Her ex Sammy went on All Stars and left with Elma. They broke up not long later. We need Jess’s side of the story of what Sammy was really like!!

It’s also been claimed Sean Stone from the 2023 series is coming back. He left the show with Matilda, but they broke up. She’s since moved on with a new boyfriend, so maybe he wants the same love for himself?

Further rumours include two runners up: 2025’s Yasmin, and 2024’s Ciaran. There are also a few names from the most recent 2025 series being thrown around for a return. Also in talks to come back is Lucy Quinn, who coupled with Tommy during Casa Amor, as well as Alima Gaggio and Andrada Pop.

So many names! ITV bosses have apparently banned a whole bunch of Islanders as well. Read in full who definitely won’t be making a return, here.

