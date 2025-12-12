The Tab

Liam Reardon ‘hard launches’ new girl on secret hotel date after Millie Court split

It’s only been three months since they broke up

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Liam Reardon has seemingly shown off a new girl on Instagram, just three months after splitting from Millie Court for the second time in September.

The pair broke up due to the long distance, with a source telling The Sun: “Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just too difficult, and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.”

They previously split in July 2022, a year after winning Love Island, but rekindled their relationship in early 2023. Now, it looks like Liam’s moved on, after sharing pics of a secret hotel date with a mystery girl.

The 26-year-old spent a swanky night at the Park View Hotel in Cardiff this week with someone, and it all looked pretty romantic. He shared a picture of the note left in his room which said “To Liam Reardon and guest,” getting everyone speculating who his secret guest was.

There were also pics of a fancy dinner date with lots of wine, and a trip down to the Welsh seafront to eat fish and chips. So, who was he with?!

Well, apparently he shared a picture of a mystery brunette girl on his story, hard launching a new girl, but there aren’t any screenshots of it anywhere online. I can’t believe I missed this! The story has annoyingly expired now.

“And guest?” someone commented on the post, to which another person replied: “Think it’s the chick in his story.”

Now here’s where it gets even more interesting. A few different people are claiming they’ve seen Liam out and about with a brunette girl in recent weeks too.

“Seen you there with a pretty young lady,” one person commented. Another said: “He’s been seeing her a while I seen them In Cabot together two weeks ago.”

“I saw him with a brunette girl in Bristol not long ago shopping together they seemed really happy,” someone else added.

Everyone is still firmly team Millie, me included. But come on Liam, tell us who your mystery girl is!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Liam Reardon/Instagram 

Ellissa Bain

