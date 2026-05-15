Only one 2026 couple are together, but the overall MAFS Australia success rate is even more bleak

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Another year of MAFS Australia, and another bunch of brides and grooms to prove the success rate of this show is well and truly in the pits. Three months of watching the couples get challenged and fall in love, and only Stella and Filip have come out of the 2026 season still going strong.

We probably should have learned by now, that this show doesn’t have many love stories to its name. Jeweller Angelic Diamonds has analysed every season of MAFS Australia, and found that only seven couples matched by the experts are still together today, giving the show a success rate of just five per cent.

A full breakdown of the MAFS Australia success rate

If we break down the success rate on MAFS Australia season-by-season, we can see that seasons one to five were an actual write off. Plenty of couples said yes at final vows, but not a single one of those are still together today.

Seasons seven (2020), nine (2022) and 10 (2023) also have no couples still together in the present day.

We have a little more hope in recent years, as there are still couples together from MAFS Australia 2024, 2025 and 2026. Jade and Ridge are still together from season 11 in 2024, Rhi and Jeff from 2025 are still together, and of course, Stella and Filip were the most recent success story.

Across all 13 series, 38 couples chose to stay together at final vows, yet only seven of those marriages are still intact today.

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The most successful seasons of MAFS Australia 2026

That leaves which seasons of MAFS Australia have had the highest success rate. Calling these successful is still a bit of a push. There are two seasons of the show from which two couples managed to make it work.

Season six in 2019 saw four couples make it to final vows, two of which are still together to this day. They are Jules and Cameron, and Martha and Michael.

Season eight in 2021 has a similar story. Five made it to final vows that year, and two are still going strong. They are Melissa and Bryce, and Kerry and Johnny.

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Some couples who weren’t matched are still together

They don’t count in the success rate, as the experts didn’t match them so the show can’t *really* take any credit, but there are some couple swaps that have made it work. Jacqui and Clint met during season 12 and are still together, as are Ellie and Jono from season 11, and Evelyn and Duncan from season 10.

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